Watch: Embarrassing moment as Everton fans reject Alex Iwobi's jersey following defeat vs Bournemouth

The Super Eagles star was shown 'no love' at all by his own fans after his side's awful hammering at the hands of Bournemouth on Saturday.

Things got very tense between Everton players and fans, following the Toffees 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

First half goals from Marcus Tavernier and Kieffer Moore left Frank Lampard's men trailing at half-time.

But the visitors were also unable to find a response in the second 45 minutes as the hosts extended their lead to 3-0, through Jaidon Anthony's strike in the 69th minute, condeming the Toffees to a defeat in their final match before the FIFA World Cup.

That result ensured Bournemouth overtook Everton on the Premier League summit, and has now left Lampard's men just one point ahead of the relegation zone, with six weeks until the next league game.

However, there was a bit of drama at full time when Frank Lampard took his team over to the visiting fans to clap and thank them for their support.

However, the team was met with ugly scenes including arguments as Toffees fans reportedly rebuked their own players including one of their most phenomenal peformers this season Alex Iwobi.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria star has been one of the most consistent performers for Everton this season.

However, the 25-year-old could not help his side avoid defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday and was the subject of ridicule after full-time.

Following the defeat on Saturday evening, a footage of some Everton fans throwing back Iwobi's jersey at him has now gone viral on social media as per ESPN.

While one might understand the Everton fans frustration having seen their team win just three times in the league this season, with the loss to Bournemouth not even helping their cause, Iwobi would have been the last guess as to which Everton player deserved such embarrassment.

Iwobi has been arguably the Toffees best player this season having scored once and created 5 assists in 15 appearances in the league.

Only Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne(9) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka(6) have more assists than the Super Eagles star so far this season.

