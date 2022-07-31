'He wanted it too much' - Ajax manager defends Calvin Bassey after debut red card

Bassey was sent off just 16 minutes into his debut for Ajax after lunging a clumsy tackle on Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari in the 78th minute.

The Nigerian international was making his first appearance for the Dutch Eredivisie side following his £23m transfer deal from Scottish giants Rangers earlier in the summer transfer window.

The whole team defended poorly - Ajax manager, Schreuder

Despite going on to lose the match 5-3, the Ajax manager chose not to single out Calvin Bassey for blame, instead admitting that the whole team was not up to par in defence.

ALSO READ

In his post-match press conference as reported by Dutch news outlet Nieuwsblad, the Ajax manager berated his team's inability to convert their chances when they had the lead and then went on to concede goals.

Pulse Nigeria

Schreuder said: “We also defended poorly. We started very well and came in 1-0. Then we failed to score a second goal. And then we conceded three goals just like that. But we also did a lot of things well offensively.

It was a red card for Calvin Bassey - Schreuder

In response to Calvin Bassey's red card, Schreuder put it down to the Super Eagles defender's eagerness to get on the ball and outdo himself.

The Ajax manager also admitted that Bassey's tackle was a red card offence, dispelling any doubts that the Video-Assistant Referee (VAR) might have been wrong with the call.

"It was only after Calvin Bassey's red card that I got the idea that it was going to be difficult. He wanted too much, I think. It was a red card that you can give a red card for," Schreuder concluded.

Calvin Bassey came on for his debut as a 62nd-minute substitute at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday as Ajax battled PSV Eindhoven for the 2022 Johan Cruyff Shield.