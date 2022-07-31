Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has leapt to the defence of Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey following his red card in Saturday's match against PSV Eindhoven.
'He wanted it too much' - Ajax manager defends Calvin Bassey after debut red card
The Ajax manager admitted that the whole Ajax team defended poorly in the 5-3 loss to PSV Eindhoven on Saturday
Bassey was sent off just 16 minutes into his debut for Ajax after lunging a clumsy tackle on Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari in the 78th minute.
The Nigerian international was making his first appearance for the Dutch Eredivisie side following his £23m transfer deal from Scottish giants Rangers earlier in the summer transfer window.
The whole team defended poorly - Ajax manager, Schreuder
Despite going on to lose the match 5-3, the Ajax manager chose not to single out Calvin Bassey for blame, instead admitting that the whole team was not up to par in defence.
In his post-match press conference as reported by Dutch news outlet Nieuwsblad, the Ajax manager berated his team's inability to convert their chances when they had the lead and then went on to concede goals.
Schreuder said: “We also defended poorly. We started very well and came in 1-0. Then we failed to score a second goal. And then we conceded three goals just like that. But we also did a lot of things well offensively.
It was a red card for Calvin Bassey - Schreuder
In response to Calvin Bassey's red card, Schreuder put it down to the Super Eagles defender's eagerness to get on the ball and outdo himself.
The Ajax manager also admitted that Bassey's tackle was a red card offence, dispelling any doubts that the Video-Assistant Referee (VAR) might have been wrong with the call.
"It was only after Calvin Bassey's red card that I got the idea that it was going to be difficult. He wanted too much, I think. It was a red card that you can give a red card for," Schreuder concluded.
Calvin Bassey came on for his debut as a 62nd-minute substitute at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday as Ajax battled PSV Eindhoven for the 2022 Johan Cruyff Shield.
In his 16 minutes on the pitch, Ajax conceded twice before he was sent for an early bath in the 78th minute.
