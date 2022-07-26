SUPER EAGLES

Ajax director likens Bassey to Liverpool, ex-Man United defenders

Izuchukwu Akawor
Ajax take on the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk later tonight in the Global Tour For Peace at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Calvin Bassey (Twitter/Rangers)
Calvin Bassey (Twitter/Rangers)

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has made quite an impression on his new employers at Ajax Amsterdam.

Bassey has been compared to two outstanding Dutch defenders, Virgil van Dijk and Jaap Stam by Technical Director, Gerry Hamstra.

Calvin Bassey
Calvin Bassey Ajax

The 22-year-old joined the Eredivisie champions in a record-breaking deal that saw him become the most expensive defender in the club’s history.

He put pen to paper on a five-year deal from Scottish side Rangers to be a new player at Ajax until the summer of 2027.

Ajax has been quite busy in the transfer market this summer having signed no fewer than five players including Nigerian international, Bassey.

Bassey is seen as the ideal replacement for Lisandro Martinez, who joined Manchester United in another record-breaking transfer.

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk starred for Scottish club Celtic
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk starred for Scottish club Celtic AFP

Speaking further on the Bassey deal, technical director, Hamstra, says the Nigerian youngster reminds him of van Dijk and Stam, given how he has ‘fought his way up”.

“Calvin got into professional football late at Leicester City," Hamstra said, per Squawka.

Jaap Stam.
Jaap Stam. AFP

“From there, like Jaap Stam and Virgil van Dijk did a bit in the past – he fought his way up. Calvin is an open personality and he has taken off at Rangers. We are getting one of the stars of the Europa League final."

“At first he played at left-back but then Giovanni van Bronckhorst put him in the centre. He is a boy who has made great strides in a short time. We are in a situation at the club where a lot of players have gone.

Bassey leaves Rangers to join Ajax for a club-record fee
Bassey leaves Rangers to join Ajax for a club-record fee Pulse Nigeria

“We looked at potential and got a player for more than we would normally pay – because he had to be a Champions League-worthy replacement.

“The one-on-one replacements simply cost a little more than the guys for the future. Ultimately, you have ambitions. You want to become champion and take the next step in Europe.”

Ajax fans could get the first glimpse of Bassey in action later tonight when the Dutch giant takes on Shakhtar in a pre-season friendly at home.

Calvin Bassey
Calvin Bassey Ajax

The game between the Dutch club and the team from Ukraine is part of Ajax’s pre-season tour aimed at raising funds for victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bassey is yet to play for Ajax since his summer move from Rangers but could make his debut later on Tuesday in the Global tour.

