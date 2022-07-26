Ajax director likens Bassey to Liverpool, ex-Man United defenders

Bassey has been compared to two outstanding Dutch defenders, Virgil van Dijk and Jaap Stam by Technical Director, Gerry Hamstra.

The 22-year-old joined the Eredivisie champions in a record-breaking deal that saw him become the most expensive defender in the club’s history.

He put pen to paper on a five-year deal from Scottish side Rangers to be a new player at Ajax until the summer of 2027.

Bassey compared to van Dijk and Stam

Ajax has been quite busy in the transfer market this summer having signed no fewer than five players including Nigerian international, Bassey.

Bassey is seen as the ideal replacement for Lisandro Martinez, who joined Manchester United in another record-breaking transfer.

Speaking further on the Bassey deal, technical director, Hamstra, says the Nigerian youngster reminds him of van Dijk and Stam, given how he has ‘fought his way up”.

“Calvin got into professional football late at Leicester City," Hamstra said, per Squawka.

“From there, like Jaap Stam and Virgil van Dijk did a bit in the past – he fought his way up. Calvin is an open personality and he has taken off at Rangers. We are getting one of the stars of the Europa League final."

Hamstra praises Bassey's versatility

“At first he played at left-back but then Giovanni van Bronckhorst put him in the centre. He is a boy who has made great strides in a short time. We are in a situation at the club where a lot of players have gone.

“We looked at potential and got a player for more than we would normally pay – because he had to be a Champions League-worthy replacement.

“The one-on-one replacements simply cost a little more than the guys for the future. Ultimately, you have ambitions. You want to become champion and take the next step in Europe.”

Bassey is set for Ajax's debut against Donetsk later tonight

Ajax fans could get the first glimpse of Bassey in action later tonight when the Dutch giant takes on Shakhtar in a pre-season friendly at home.

The game between the Dutch club and the team from Ukraine is part of Ajax’s pre-season tour aimed at raising funds for victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.