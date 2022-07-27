Why have Ajax not given Calvin Bassey his debut after £23m transfer?

Ajax completed the signing of the former Rangers left-back on Wednesday, July 20 after several weeks of speculation that the Dutch side had reached an agreement with the Scottish giants for their prized asset.

Bassey was expected to turn out for his new club on Tuesday night in a pre-season friendly against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk at the Johan Cruyff Arena but the 22-year-old failed to make an appearance.

Work permit issues delay Calvin Bassey's Ajax debut

According to Ajax’s Technical Manager Gerry Hamstra, Calvin Bassey is yet to make his Ajax debut because his work permit is yet to be sorted out for him to play in the Netherlands.

ALSO READ

Hamstra told Dutch news outlet Ajax Showtime: "His work permit still has to be arranged. But he did play a Europa League final. He has made great progress from Leicester City to Glasgow and we think he can do even more."

The 22-year-old has reportedly applied for the work permit but the document was not issued in time for the pre-season friendly against the Ukrainian side for Tuesday night. Ajax went on to win the match 3-1 after going into the half-time level at 1-1.

Bassey will face competition at Ajax - Hamstra

Despite the delays, the Ajax technical manager believes that Bassey will be immediately involved in the first-team set-up at Ajax when he is cleared to play.

However, Hamstra believes that the Nigerian international will face competition for his spot due to the talent that Ajax has in the wide areas but he expects Bassey to contribute to success of the team immediately.

“We think he can be used right away, but there are more in the wide selection that we have. He too has to fight for it. He is a boy who immediately gives us qualities and also has specific qualities," the Ajax technical manager concluded.