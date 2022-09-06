Ajax coach waxes lyrical about 'positive' Super Eagles defender Bassey

Bassey is a new signing at the Dutch giant having joined the club from Scottish side Rangers in the summer.

The transfer to the Johan Cruijff Arena saw Ajax pay a record fee for a defender as the 22-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Bassey has since settled down at the Dutch champions after a shaky start to his career at the club following a two-game suspension after he received a red card against PSV Eindhoven in the Super Cup.

Schreuder describes Bassey as a 'great signing'

With the Champions League back for the 2022-23 season, Ajax welcomes Rangers to the Arena on Wednesday night.

Schreuder has been speaking about the game against the Gers, which will see Super Eagles defender Baseey face his former club.

Speaking on Bassey, the new Ajax manager had this to say;

“He is a great signing for us, we are very happy he is here and in our team," the coach said per the Scotsman.

“He is a very positive guy, he has great physicality and he brings a lot of energy to the team. He is improving all the time and I am happy he is with us."