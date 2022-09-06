Ajax coach waxes lyrical about 'positive' Super Eagles defender Bassey

UCL: Ajax coach waxes lyrical about 'positive' Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Nigerian defender has impressed at the Dutch giant and is set to face former club Rangers in the Champions League.

ANP
ANP

The manager of Ajax Amsterdam Alfred Schreuder has given a progress report on Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey.

Bassey is a new signing at the Dutch giant having joined the club from Scottish side Rangers in the summer.

POOL

The transfer to the Johan Cruijff Arena saw Ajax pay a record fee for a defender as the 22-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Bassey has since settled down at the Dutch champions after a shaky start to his career at the club following a two-game suspension after he received a red card against PSV Eindhoven in the Super Cup.

With the Champions League back for the 2022-23 season, Ajax welcomes Rangers to the Arena on Wednesday night.

Schreuder has been speaking about the game against the Gers, which will see Super Eagles defender Baseey face his former club.

Speaking on Bassey, the new Ajax manager had this to say;

Calvin Bassey left Rangers for Ajax this summer.
Calvin Bassey left Rangers for Ajax this summer. Pulse Nigeria

“He is a great signing for us, we are very happy he is here and in our team," the coach said per the Scotsman.

“He is a very positive guy, he has great physicality and he brings a lot of energy to the team. He is improving all the time and I am happy he is with us."

“He has a lot of confidence in himself, he plays for a club that’s very dominant on the pitch. He has to learn on the pitch and as the trainer, I am always looking for aspects of his play where he can get better. He has already shown fast progress in his learning.”

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

