EREDIVISIE

Ruthless Ajax run riot without Super Eagles' Calvin Bassey in 7-goal thriller

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Dutch champions didn't miss Calvin Bassey who sat out the final match of his suspension.

Ajax Amsterdam continues to click without Calvin Bassey.
Ajax Amsterdam continues to click without Calvin Bassey.

Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey was expectedly missing in action as Ajax Amsterdam made it two wins in two in the Eredivisie on Sunday afternoon.

Ajax proved too hot to handle for its visitor Fc Groningen after a 6-1 win at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Former Tottenham player Steve Bergwijn and Manchester United target, Antony, were the stars of the day and show for Ajax.

Bergwijn scored a his first hat-trick for the club, while Antony scored one and assisted another for the champions.

Calvin Bassey (IMAGO ANP)
Calvin Bassey (IMAGO ANP) Pulse Nigeria

In the absence of Bassey, who served the final match of his two-game suspension, Owen Wijndal, his replacement, impressed with a solid showing in his absence.

After surviving a scare in the season opener to win 3-2 at Fortuna Sittard the last time, Ajax knew they needed a better performances in front of their home fans this weekend.

And that was exactly what happened as the defending champions didn't take long to open the floodgates when Bergwijn put them 1-0 up in the 4th minute.

The hat-trick hero, Steve Bergwijn.
The hat-trick hero, Steve Bergwijn. Pulse Nigeria

However, the away side bounced back six minutes later as Cyril Ngonge equalised to make it 1-1.

Brazilian playmaker Antony restored Ajax's lead just before the half-hour mark to make it 2-1 before Bergwijn ensured a more comfortable lead at the break when scored his second and the third of the after to make it 3-1 for Ajax at half time.

Antony and Bergwijn celebrate at the Arena.
Antony and Bergwijn celebrate at the Arena. Pulse Nigeria

After the break, the home side continued from where they stopped and extended the lead just before the hour mark as Bergwijn struck again to complete his hat-trick to make it 4-1.

Kenneth Taylor stretched it to 5-1 in the 66th minute and Steven Berghuis wrapped up the show from the penalty spot two minutes from time to seal a comfortable and convincing win.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Ajax Amsterdam continues to click without Calvin Bassey.

    Ruthless Ajax run riot without Super Eagles' Calvin Bassey in 7-goal thriller

  • Oghenekaro Etebo after a long injury lay-off at Watford last season.

    Spanish clubs battle to sign Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo

  • Adana Demirspor 3-0 Sivasspor

    Henry Onyekuru scores again in Adana Demirspor's 3-0 win over Sivasspor

Recommended articles

Ruthless Ajax run riot without Super Eagles' Calvin Bassey in 7-goal thriller

Ruthless Ajax run riot without Super Eagles' Calvin Bassey in 7-goal thriller

Sunday Football Minute-by-minute Live Updates

Sunday Football Minute-by-minute Live Updates

Taiwo Awoniyi creates history with Nottingham Forest as Cooper's men stun West Ham

Taiwo Awoniyi creates history with Nottingham Forest as Cooper's men stun West Ham

Super Eagles legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha turns 49 [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha turns 49 [Photos]

Adekunle Gold, Uche Jombo, Mayorkun and other Nigerian celebrities react to Manchester United's disasterclass

Adekunle Gold, Uche Jombo, Mayorkun and other Nigerian celebrities react to Manchester United's disasterclass

Spanish clubs battle to sign Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo

Spanish clubs battle to sign Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo

Trending

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Andrea Pirlo
SUPER LIG

Pirlo reacts after leaving Musa on the bench, losing 4-2 on Fatih Karagumruk debut

Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers talks on Kelechi Iheanacho bench role against Brentford
SUPER EAGLES

Brendan Rodgers explains why he left Iheanacho on the bench in Brentford draw

Paul Aigbogun

Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt