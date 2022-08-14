Ruthless Ajax run riot without Super Eagles' Calvin Bassey in 7-goal thriller

Ajax proved too hot to handle for its visitor Fc Groningen after a 6-1 win at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Former Tottenham player Steve Bergwijn and Manchester United target, Antony, were the stars of the day and show for Ajax.

Bergwijn scored a his first hat-trick for the club, while Antony scored one and assisted another for the champions.

In the absence of Bassey, who served the final match of his two-game suspension, Owen Wijndal, his replacement, impressed with a solid showing in his absence.

The match in brief

After surviving a scare in the season opener to win 3-2 at Fortuna Sittard the last time, Ajax knew they needed a better performances in front of their home fans this weekend.

And that was exactly what happened as the defending champions didn't take long to open the floodgates when Bergwijn put them 1-0 up in the 4th minute.

However, the away side bounced back six minutes later as Cyril Ngonge equalised to make it 1-1.

Brazilian playmaker Antony restored Ajax's lead just before the half-hour mark to make it 2-1 before Bergwijn ensured a more comfortable lead at the break when scored his second and the third of the after to make it 3-1 for Ajax at half time.

After the break, the home side continued from where they stopped and extended the lead just before the hour mark as Bergwijn struck again to complete his hat-trick to make it 4-1.