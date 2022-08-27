Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

The Super Eagles skipper played his third game of the season to help Andrea Pirlo to his first win.

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa was in action as Fatih Karagumruk sealed a first win of the season.

Karagumruk thrashed Ankaragucu 4-1 to hand new manager Andrea Pirlo his first win of the season in the Super Lig.

Musa was a second half substitute after coming on for teammate Ebrima Colley in the 67th minute.

He had 13 touches, created one chance and made one key pass in what was his third game of the season for Fatih.

Fatih secured an emphatic win over their visitors thanks to former Liverpool man, Fabio Borini.

Borini was the hero of the day for Pirlo after the 31-year-old scored a brace to inspire the club to a first win.

His first goal came in the ninth minute after Salih Dursun's opener for the home side seven minutes earlier.

Borini made it 3-0 when he scored his second of the evening just three minutes into the second half to put the game beyond the visitors.

Rayyan Baniya's own goal made the score line more respectable but a Mbaye Diagne late penalty ensured there was no late drama as Fatih saw off the game to register their first win.

