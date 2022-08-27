Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

Karagumruk thrashed Ankaragucu 4-1 to hand new manager Andrea Pirlo his first win of the season in the Super Lig.

Musa was a second half substitute after coming on for teammate Ebrima Colley in the 67th minute.

He had 13 touches, created one chance and made one key pass in what was his third game of the season for Fatih.

Former Liverpool man steals show at Istanbul

Fatih secured an emphatic win over their visitors thanks to former Liverpool man, Fabio Borini.

Borini was the hero of the day for Pirlo after the 31-year-old scored a brace to inspire the club to a first win.

His first goal came in the ninth minute after Salih Dursun's opener for the home side seven minutes earlier.

Borini made it 3-0 when he scored his second of the evening just three minutes into the second half to put the game beyond the visitors.