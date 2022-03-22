2022 WCQ

'It's more than football, we must show them who is king' - Ahmed Musa talks tough ahead of Ghana clash

Damola Ogungbe
Ahmed Musa says Nigeria vs Ghana is more than football but also about music, politics, movie stars and Jollof

Ahmed Musa is already in camp in Kumasi ahead of the Nigeria vs Ghana World Cup qualifier (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Ahmed Musa is already in camp in Kumasi ahead of the Nigeria vs Ghana World Cup qualifier (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has stated that playing the Black Stars of Ghana goes beyond just a football match to other aspects of life.

Musa believes that the fixture is also about other aspects of life and the many rivalries that both countries share.

The Fatih Karagumruk forward noted that the two-legged World Cup Qualifier against Ghana is a match that goes beyond what happens on the pitch alone to off-pitch matters.

In an interview with NFF TV, Musa highlighted some of the other rivalries beyond both countries ranging from politics to music to jollof.

Ahmed Musa is ready to lead the Super Eagles to victory against the Black Stars
Ahmed Musa is ready to lead the Super Eagles to victory against the Black Stars

Musa said: "It’s not just about football. It’s about politics, it’s about jollof, Nigeria-Ghana, about music, acting, everything, and football has brought us again together to show who’s the king. I know we’ll do our best to make Nigerians proud.

The Super Eagles captain also called on his Super Eagles teammates to give their all in the first leg away at Kumasi, so as to get a positive result ahead of the second leg at home in Abuja.

“It’s a fight in and outside the pitch. We know that this game is not going to be very easy, so we just have to give all we have in the first game before we come back home," Musa concluded.

Osimhen is the latest Super Eagles star in camp
Osimhen is the latest Super Eagles star in camp

The Super Eagles are billed to face Ghana for a ticket to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup with the first leg scheduled for Friday, March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi at 8:30pm Nigerian time.

The second leg will be played on Tuesday, March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja at 6pm Nigerian time.

Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is likely to miss out on the doubleheader with the Sparta Rotterdam player out with illness.

Forget Wilfred Ndidi's absence, Nigeria's biggest concern against Ghana is the defence

Zaidu Sanusi helps Porto maintain 6-point gap as 27-match unbeaten run continues

Zaidu Sanusi played from start to finish against Boavista in Porto's 1-0 victory

Newcastle will increase their ₦32.1 billion offer to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
Yin-yang or butting heads: Will the Eguavoen-Amuneke dynamic work for Super Eagles v Ghana?

2022 WCQ

Ghana vs Nigeria: How to watch and follow the 'Jollof Derby'

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a tough battle against the Black Stars of Ghana
2022 WCQ

Nigerians get their wish, Maduka Okoye to miss Ghana clash

Maduka Okoye is a big doubt for Nigeria's World Cup Qualifier with Ghana due to illness
2022 WCQ

Victor Osimhen, Thomas Partey feature in Nigeria-Ghana combined XI

Naija vs Ghana Combined XI
2022 WCQ

Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi more valuable than Ghana's entire squad named for the Nigeria clash

Ndidi and osimhen