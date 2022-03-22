'It's more than football, we must show them who is king' - Ahmed Musa talks tough ahead of Ghana clash

Musa believes that the fixture is also about other aspects of life and the many rivalries that both countries share.

The Fatih Karagumruk forward noted that the two-legged World Cup Qualifier against Ghana is a match that goes beyond what happens on the pitch alone to off-pitch matters.

Ahmed Musa urges Super Eagles to make Nigerians proud

In an interview with NFF TV, Musa highlighted some of the other rivalries beyond both countries ranging from politics to music to jollof.

Musa said: "It’s not just about football. It’s about politics, it’s about jollof, Nigeria-Ghana, about music, acting, everything, and football has brought us again together to show who’s the king. I know we’ll do our best to make Nigerians proud.

The Super Eagles captain also called on his Super Eagles teammates to give their all in the first leg away at Kumasi, so as to get a positive result ahead of the second leg at home in Abuja.

“It’s a fight in and outside the pitch. We know that this game is not going to be very easy, so we just have to give all we have in the first game before we come back home," Musa concluded.

The Super Eagles are billed to face Ghana for a ticket to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup with the first leg scheduled for Friday, March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi at 8:30pm Nigerian time.

The second leg will be played on Tuesday, March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja at 6pm Nigerian time.