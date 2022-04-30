Ahmed Musa plays 69 minutes to help Fatih Karagumruk secure a comeback win against Konyaspor

The Super Eagles captain started on the right-wing in what was a 4-2-3-1 formation deployed by Fatih Karagumruk head coach, Volkan Demirel.

Konyaspor 1-2 Fatih Karagumruk

Konyaspor were 14 points better than their opponents before a ball was kicked and they promptly showed why they are currently third in the Turkish Super Lig.

After a wave of pressure, the home side made their dominance count and took the lead in the 23rd minute through a cross-cum-shot by Kosovian left-winger, Zymer Bytyqi.

Konyaspor came close to doubling their lead in the 42nd minute but it wasn’t to be as Turkish midfielder Soner Dikmen hit the post with a low shot that would have still gone in had it not been cleared off the line.

Ftih Karagumruk came out of the halftime break a much better team, playing with increased urgency to turn the result around in their favour.

19-year Turkish winger Samed Onur scored an 81st-minute equaliser just one minute after getting subbed on.

And another substitute, Yann Karamoh (who had replaced Ahmed Musa) pounced on a cross to snatch the lead three minutes later.

Ahmed Musa’s involvement

The 29-year old had a quiet start to the game on the right wing but became more involved when he switched to the left. A nice run and driven shot in the 29th minute to force a save from the goalkeeper was his best moment in the first half.

Musa started the second half more aggressively with a foul in the 46th minute as he looked to dispossess the opponent in a dangerous position.

Pesic hit the bar in the 48th minute after nice work by Emre Mor whose rebound was cleared off the line and into the path of Ahmed Musa for a chance but his heavy first touch let him down.

Musa created a chance with a nice through ball for Pesic who beat two challenges but shot wide of the post in the 54th minute.

The Nigerian winger wasted a good opportunity to pick out his teammate with a wayward cross from a good position in the 56th minute.

Musa was fouled hard in the 61st minute by his namesake Musa Kagiran as he looked to skip past the defender with a lovely bit of skill.