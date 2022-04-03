SPL

After World Cup disappointment, Super Eagles trio suffer another derby defeat

Izuchukwu Akawor
It was another derby defeat for the trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey.

Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo.
It was another disappointment for the trio after suffering World Cup heartbreak with Super Eagles against West African rivals Ghana during the just-concluded international break.

Super Eagles defenders, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey attacking midfielder, and Joe Aribo all featured as Rangers lost 2-1 to Celtic in the Scottish Old Firm derby on Sunday afternoon.

Celtic have now opened up a six point over the defending champions, Rangers, and their Nigerian stars, who played from start to finish.

Bassey was involved in the build-up to the opening goal of the encounter as former Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey, took 134 seconds to put the Gers ahead.

Ramsey became the first Rangers player to score on his Old Firm derby since Joe Garner in 2016.

Aaron Ramsey scored Rangers' consolation goal.
However, Ramsey's goal lasted just four minutes before Tom Rogic equalised for the visitors.

Two minutes before the break, Cameron Carter-Vickers slotted home another goal to put Celtic ahead for the first time in the game.

The goal came after Super Eagles defender, Balogun's loose header dropped loosely in the box for Carter-Vickers, who struck a left-footed low drive past a sea of legs.

Bassey and Balogun during the international break with Nigeria.
Celtic held on tightly to the lead in the second half, which started late after fans threw broken bottles at the away goalkeeper, Joe Hart.

Both teams went into the game in superb form, Rangers were unbeaten at home in 35 matches, a run that stretches two years.

Celtic had not lost a game in the Scottish Premier League since September 2021, a run of 25 matches.

Aribo had a quiet day at the Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.
After 90 minutes, it was Celtic who came out victorious to take home all three points and extend their unbeaten run to 26 matches.

