Iwobi and other players with a point to prove as the Super Eagles aim for the Stars

The Super Eagles had played a goalless draw in Ghana, meaning they missed out on a trip to Qatar via the away goals rule.

However, two months after the disappointment of missing out on World Cup qualification, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are back at the venue where the event happened.

The three-time African Champions start a new chapter under a new manager with a clash against Sierra Leone in their opening game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Coach Jose Peseiro has named a 27-man list made up of familiar names. However, while it is still the same squad, there are some players who need to redeem themselves.

Pulse Sports Nigeria takes a look at the players with a point to prove against Sierra Leone.

Alex Iwobi

Iwobi was not in the squad that took on Ghana, but he needs a solid performance to earn fans' trust again. Aside from the recent match against Ecuador, which was inconsequential, Iwobi has not had an excellent game for Nigeria in recent years.

He missed the double-header against Ghana due to a red card he picked up against Tunisia at AFCON 2021, which was one of his bad games for Nigeria recently.

For a player touted as the next big star for Nigeria, Iwobi's Super Eagles career has been a rollercoaster so far. However, he can get back on track, starting with the game against Sierra Leone. He goes into the game in great form following his brilliant displays for Everton in the business end of the just-concluded season.

William Troost-Ekong

In fairness, Ekong was not at fault for Nigeria's World Cup failure because, after all, he scored the goal in the 1-1 draw against Ghana. But there is this view that he needs to be replaced as there are better players in the position.

It is also hard to justify Ekong's place in the team, considering he barely played for a relegated-Watford side in the second half of the Premier League season.

It is unlikely that Ekong will get dropped, but he needs a commanding performance on Thursday to keep his place in the future.

Francis Uzoho

Uzoho was convincing in the two friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador, but there are still doubts over his ability to become Nigeria's number one.

The Omonia Nicosia man's error against the Black Stars cost Nigeria a place at the World Cup. The error did not help Uzoho's cause in his battle to take over the number one spot from Maduka Okoye.

But with Okoye out, Uzoho has the chance to stake a claim for the spot.

Emmanuel Dennis

Dennis has been in the bad books of Nigerian fans after he decided to withdraw from the AFCON 2021 squad. His poor display in the 1-1 draw against Ghana and the loss to Ecuador have further damaged his reputation, with many saying he offers nothing to the team.

But against Sierra Leone, Dennis can silence his critics with a strong performance.

Ademola Lookman

Lookman made his debut for Nigeria against Ghana. He did well in the first half of the return leg, earning the penalty that restored parity for the Super Eagles.

