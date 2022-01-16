AFCON2021: Super Eagles impress again; Simon, Salah featured in Pulse of the Day

Matchday 7 of the AFCON 2021 saw Nigeria's very own Super Eagles make the nation proud with an easy passage into the knockout stages after just two matches.

Super Eagles defeated Sudan 3-1 with Moses Simon once again impressive, while Mohamed Salah did the business for Egypt in the other group game played later on Saturday.

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Pulse Nigeria

So, let's take a look at your favourite Pulse of the Day featuring Simon and Salah - the "S" have it;

  • Moses Simon continues to impress for Nigeria in Cameroon

Like the biblical Moses, Nigeria's Moses Simon seems like a man on a mission at the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

The Nantes man singlehandedly tormented Egypt in the opening game of the tournament and on Saturday, he continued from where he stopped with another man of the match display.

Moses Simon is man on a mission in Cameroon.
Moses Simon is man on a mission in Cameroon. Twitter/CAF

Simon scored one goal and assisted the opening goal of the day scored by Samuel Chukwueze as the Eagles thrashed Sudan 3-1 in Garoua to book a round of 16 ticket.

Apart from his goal, he makes the Pulse of the Day thanks to that decisive pass to Chukwueze to put Nigeria ahead in the third minute. It was the game most decisive moment.

  • Mo Salah finally gets Egypt off the mark

When Mohamed Salah gets going, Egypt gets going and this proved to be the case during their second match at the AFCON 2021 against Guinea-Bissau.

Egypt will need Mo Salah to keep scoring now if they want to go far in the AFCON2021.
Egypt will need Mo Salah to keep scoring now if they want to go far in the AFCON2021. AFP

After a quiet start to the tournament and a defeat in the opening match against Nigeria, Salah finally scored his first of the campaign as the Pharaohs overcame the Djurtus.

The key moment arrived in the 69th minute when the Liverpool star produced a superb volley only he can to hand the seven-time winners their first win of the competition.

