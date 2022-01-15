AFCON2021: Super Eagles eye early qualification against Falcons - Match Preview, TV Schedule

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles could join Cameroon and Morocco in the next round of the AFCON2021 later today

Nigeria's Super-Eagles celebrate the goal
Nigeria's Super-Eagles celebrate the goal

Group D leaders Nigeria's Super Eagles take on their Sudanese counterparts the Jediane Falcons in the second round of matches in the AFCON2021 with a chance to reach the knockout stages with a win.

Recommended articles

Nigeria kicked off the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON2021, on an impressive note following a 1-0 win over seven-time champions Egypt in that opening game.

Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero that day as the Eagles completely shut down the Pharaohs to take charge of the group.

Iheanacho leading the celebrations after opening scoring against Egypt
Iheanacho leading the celebrations after opening scoring against Egypt IMAGO / Shengolpixs

However, later today, Super Eagles eye a place in the round of 16 when they battle the hard-tackling Jediane Falcons of Sudan.

Sudan started its journey with a goalless draw against Guinea-Bissau, who was denied by brilliant goalkeeping from Ali Aboeshren, who made several saves including a late penalty.

The Falcons face a herculean task later today as they chase their first win in the competition in over two decades.

Ali Aboeshren (Sudan) pulls off a wonderful save to stop Pele's (Guinea Bissau) penalty
Ali Aboeshren (Sudan) pulls off a wonderful save to stop Pele's (Guinea Bissau) penalty AFP

While Sudan will look to their goalkeeper for more inspiration against Nigeria, the Super Eagles hope the likes of Iheanacho, Moses Simon and Taiwo Awoniyi can fire the team to glory.

When these two teams step to the pitch this evening, it will be for the third time ever. In the previous two encounters, things are even with a win apiece.

Sudan won the first tie between them 4-0 in 1963, while the Eagles picked up a narrow 1-0 win in the second 10 years later.

This is the first time both nations will battle each other at the AFCON in 46 years.

Meanwhile, in terms of their respective form, the Super Eagles have won three and drawn one of their last five matches, compared to three defeats and two draws in the last period for Sudan.

The Roumde Adjia, Garoua will host the Super Eagles and the Jediane Falcons, which is billed to kick off at 5 pm Nigerian time.

Fans can watch the game on SuperSport TV and local channels. Also, you can follow the Pulse Sports social media accounts for every before, during and post-game reactions

Key Stats

  • Nigeria has won 10 of their last 12 Africa Cup of Nations games (L2), keeping six clean sheets.
  • The Super Eagles are looking to win their opening two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations in consecutive tournaments for the very first time.
  • Sudan has managed just one win in their last 14 Africa Cup of Nations games (D6 L7), dating back to the 1972 edition.

Seven-time winners of the AFCON, Egypt, will have it all to do when they take on Guinea-Bissau in search of their first win of the AFCON2021.

Mohamed Salah has not scored for Egypt since March of last year
Mohamed Salah has not scored for Egypt since March of last year AFP

The Pharaohs started on a losing note following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Nigeria, while Guinea-Bissau played a barren draw with Sudan.

This will be the first-ever encounter between the two nations at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

AFCON2021: Super Eagles eye early qualification against Falcons - Match Preview, TV Schedule

AFCON2021: Super Eagles eye early qualification against Falcons - Match Preview, TV Schedule

AFCON 2021: 'We can’t be complacent' - Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi

AFCON 2021: 'We can’t be complacent' - Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi

Betting: Group D AFCON best picks

Betting: Group D AFCON best picks

AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast to host next AFCON in 18 months

AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast to host next AFCON in 18 months

AFCON2021: Another goalkeeping masterclass; Mhango, Boina featured in Pulse of the Day

AFCON2021: Another goalkeeping masterclass; Mhango, Boina featured in Pulse of the Day

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

Trending

Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

AFCON 2021: How have the 27 Super Eagles players in Cameroon fared for their clubs this season?

Super Eagles fans would hope that the most in-form players can replicate their club performances at the AFCON