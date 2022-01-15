AFCON2021: Super Eagles eye early qualification against Falcons - Match Preview, TV Schedule

Nigeria vs Sudan: Can the Eagles get the job done?

Nigeria kicked off the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON2021, on an impressive note following a 1-0 win over seven-time champions Egypt in that opening game.

Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero that day as the Eagles completely shut down the Pharaohs to take charge of the group.

However, later today, Super Eagles eye a place in the round of 16 when they battle the hard-tackling Jediane Falcons of Sudan.

Sudan started its journey with a goalless draw against Guinea-Bissau, who was denied by brilliant goalkeeping from Ali Aboeshren, who made several saves including a late penalty.

The Falcons face a herculean task later today as they chase their first win in the competition in over two decades.

While Sudan will look to their goalkeeper for more inspiration against Nigeria, the Super Eagles hope the likes of Iheanacho, Moses Simon and Taiwo Awoniyi can fire the team to glory.

Head-to-Head

When these two teams step to the pitch this evening, it will be for the third time ever. In the previous two encounters, things are even with a win apiece.

Sudan won the first tie between them 4-0 in 1963, while the Eagles picked up a narrow 1-0 win in the second 10 years later.

This is the first time both nations will battle each other at the AFCON in 46 years.

Meanwhile, in terms of their respective form, the Super Eagles have won three and drawn one of their last five matches, compared to three defeats and two draws in the last period for Sudan.

Venue and Time

The Roumde Adjia, Garoua will host the Super Eagles and the Jediane Falcons, which is billed to kick off at 5 pm Nigerian time.

Where to Watch The Match

Fans can watch the game on SuperSport TV and local channels. Also, you can follow the Pulse Sports social media accounts for every before, during and post-game reactions

Key Stats

Nigeria has won 10 of their last 12 Africa Cup of Nations games (L2), keeping six clean sheets.

The Super Eagles are looking to win their opening two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations in consecutive tournaments for the very first time.

Sudan has managed just one win in their last 14 Africa Cup of Nations games (D6 L7), dating back to the 1972 edition.

Elsewhere in Group D

Seven-time winners of the AFCON, Egypt, will have it all to do when they take on Guinea-Bissau in search of their first win of the AFCON2021.

The Pharaohs started on a losing note following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Nigeria, while Guinea-Bissau played a barren draw with Sudan.