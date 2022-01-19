AFCON2021: Nigeria's Super Eagles thrash Guinea-Bissau to maintain perfect start

Two goals from Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong ensured Nigeria maintained a 100% record in the tournament for the first time since 2006.

The Super Eagles top Group D with nine points while it's the end of the road in Cameroon for Guinea-Bissau who crash out with just a point from three matches.

Augustine Eguavoen made eight changes the team that defeated Sudan comfortably the last time.

But that didn't seem to disturb the Super Eagles who started on the front foot in what was a first half played at a walking pace by both teams.

Nigeria expectedly dominated most of the opening half and created the better chances, while the Djurtus were contented with soaking up the pressure and playing on the counter.

Semi Ajayi had the first opportunity in the 15th minute after heading just wide from six yards a beautiful set piece delivery from Kelechi Nwakali.

Five minutes later, Alex Iwobi plays Sadiq Umar through but the striker headed just behind Ajayi as another good chance went begging.

In the 24th minute, Umar once again found himself with Super Eagles best chance of the half.

Nwakali with another searching pass to set up the Almeria star, but with just the goalkeeper to beat, the giant forward fumbled the opportunity and was easily dispossessed.

Guinea-Bissau finally had a chance thei own just before the break, Jorginho's dangerous volley in anger off a corner sails just wide.

The first half ended with nothing to separate the two teams.

Nigeria started the second half as they did the first, on the front foot and almost took the lead when Kelechi Iheanacho almost caught the GB goalkeeper with an audacious attempt from range.

The young goalkeeper was alert tbough and did well to parry to safety the shot from over 40 yards.

Moments later, Nigeria broke the deadlock. Running down the right wing, Iheanacho's stunning pass with the outside of his left foot finds Umar, who makes amend for all his misses to put Nigeria in front.

A thoroughly deserved lead for the Super Eagles who had been the better side in the game.

Nigeria continued to look for more goals and 15 minutes from time, assistant captain, Troost-Ekong doubled the advantage following brilliant work from substitute Moses Simon.

Simon danced around the Guinea-Bissau defenders before letting fly from seven yards a ferocious effort that rattled the upright before coming off Ekong and into an empty Guinea-Bissau net for a 2-0 lead.