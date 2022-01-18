AFCON2021: Ejuke, Olayinka set to start as Super Eagles coach Eguavoen plans changes vs Guinea-Bissau

Super Eagles Interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, is set to make wholesome changes to his team ahead of their final Group D match against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.

Nigeria, who is already through to the round of 16, faces the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau tomorrow in round three of the group stages.

Ejuke has featured in the previous two matches against Egypt and Sudan, after coming on as a substitute on both occasions.

The 23-year-old winger is now set for his first start in the competition as Eguavoen's Super Eagles looks to finish the group stages on a high - with a perfect record.

Ejuke would replace Villarreal star, Samuel Chukwueze, who has started both games so far, in the starting team.

Also, Slavia Prague forward, Peter Olayinka, is another player who could start, in what will be his debut in the AFCON.

Olayinka will take the place of Taiwo Awoniyi as Kelechi Iheanacho looks set to keep his place in the team.