AFCON2021: Ejuke, Olayinka set to start as Super Eagles coach Eguavoen plans changes vs Guinea-Bissau

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Chidera Ejuke is one of a host of changes Augustine Eguavoen could make against Guinea-Bissau

Super Eagles
Super Eagles

CSKA Moscow star Chidera Ejuke could get his first start at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON2021 in Cameroon.

Recommended articles

Super Eagles Interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, is set to make wholesome changes to his team ahead of their final Group D match against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.

Super Eagles debutants Chidera Ejuke, Sadiq Umar and Kelechi Nwakali
Super Eagles debutants Chidera Ejuke, Sadiq Umar and Kelechi Nwakali curated content

Nigeria, who is already through to the round of 16, faces the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau tomorrow in round three of the group stages.

Ejuke has featured in the previous two matches against Egypt and Sudan, after coming on as a substitute on both occasions.

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)
Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju) Pulse Nigeria

The 23-year-old winger is now set for his first start in the competition as Eguavoen's Super Eagles looks to finish the group stages on a high - with a perfect record.

Ejuke would replace Villarreal star, Samuel Chukwueze, who has started both games so far, in the starting team.

Also, Slavia Prague forward, Peter Olayinka, is another player who could start, in what will be his debut in the AFCON.

Peter Olayinka could make his AFCON debut against Guinea-Bissau.
Peter Olayinka could make his AFCON debut against Guinea-Bissau. Pulse Nigeria

Olayinka will take the place of Taiwo Awoniyi as Kelechi Iheanacho looks set to keep his place in the team.

Goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, Jamilu Collins and Tyronne Ebuehi, who both arrived late to camp, are also three other players who are primed to start against Guinea-Bissau.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

AFCON: 'I never doubted him' - former Super Eagles coach, Rohr praises Moses Simon

AFCON: 'I never doubted him' - former Super Eagles coach, Rohr praises Moses Simon

AFCON 2021: Ghanaian legend Sammy Kuffour visits Super Eagles coach Eguavoen

AFCON 2021: Ghanaian legend Sammy Kuffour visits Super Eagles coach Eguavoen

AFCON2021: Ejuke, Olayinka set to start as Super Eagles coach Eguavoen plans changes vs Guinea-Bissau

AFCON2021: Ejuke, Olayinka set to start as Super Eagles coach Eguavoen plans changes vs Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says Aribo is not playing in his best position

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says Aribo is not playing in his best position

AFCON 2021: Umar Sadiq is pissing his Super Eagles chance away

AFCON 2021: Umar Sadiq is pissing his Super Eagles chance away

AFCON 2021: Group B & C Matchday 3 predictions

AFCON 2021: Group B & C Matchday 3 predictions

Trending

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

AFCON 2021:'He would regret it'- Okocha criticises Super Eagles striker

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay-Okocha vs Cameroon in 2004

AFCON 2021: What Guinea-Bissau v Sudan result means for Nigeria

Nigeria benefits from goalless draw between Guinea-Bissau and Sudan

Iheanacho sparkles, Chukwueze anonymous – Player Ratings: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

In the battle of the Premier League stars, it was Iheanacho who came out on top against Mohamed Salah. (CAF)