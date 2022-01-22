AFCON2021: 'Eguavoen has given me the freedom to attack' - Moses Simon

Simon has been in superb form at the competition so far for Nigeria, scoring one goal and assisting another in three appearances.

The 25-year-old has credited interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, who has freed him from the defensive shackle of the former coach, Gernot Rohr, and given him the freedom to do what he knows best - to attack.

"I will say, change of play,'' Simon said when asked the difference between the pre-tournament Simon and the current in Cameroon.

"With the previous coach (Gernot Rohr), I played as a wing-back, left-back, and of course, I am grateful for that because he gave me the opportunity to show myself. He believed in me and can put me anywhere and I can play."

"So, with the current coach (Eguavoen), he gave me the freedom to attack - just go do your thing and defend less."

He started the first two matches against Egypt and Sudan before coming on as a substitute in the final game against Guinea-Bissau as Nigeria easily qualified for the Round of 16 as the only team with a 100% record.

Simon's displays in Cameroon have been a departure from what people are used to and surprised many Nigerians, who have always been dissatisfied with the performances of the Nantes man for the Super Eagles

However, the man himself says his performances so far for the team in the 33rd AFCON have not surprised him as he came to Cameroon 'prepared'.

"I'm not surprised," he added. "I came prepared for it. So, I'm not surprised. It's something I am used to doing in my club (Nantes)."

