AFCON2021: 'Eguavoen has given me the freedom to attack' - Moses Simon

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Moses Simon remains grateful to former coach Gernot Rohr despite being free from his defensive tactics

Moses Simon celebrates after scoring Nigeria's third goal vs Sudan.
Moses Simon celebrates after scoring Nigeria's third goal vs Sudan.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has let the lid on what's behind his incredible performances so far at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021. in Cameroon.

Simon has been in superb form at the competition so far for Nigeria, scoring one goal and assisting another in three appearances.

The 25-year-old has credited interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, who has freed him from the defensive shackle of the former coach, Gernot Rohr, and given him the freedom to do what he knows best - to attack.

Moses Simon celebrates his goal against the Jediane Falcons of Sudan.
Moses Simon celebrates his goal against the Jediane Falcons of Sudan. Twitter/CAF

"I will say, change of play,'' Simon said when asked the difference between the pre-tournament Simon and the current in Cameroon.

"With the previous coach (Gernot Rohr), I played as a wing-back, left-back, and of course, I am grateful for that because he gave me the opportunity to show myself. He believed in me and can put me anywhere and I can play."

Moses Simon was deployed in a more defensive role under former Super Eagles boss, Gernot Rohr.
Moses Simon was deployed in a more defensive role under former Super Eagles boss, Gernot Rohr. AFP

"So, with the current coach (Eguavoen), he gave me the freedom to attack - just go do your thing and defend less."

He started the first two matches against Egypt and Sudan before coming on as a substitute in the final game against Guinea-Bissau as Nigeria easily qualified for the Round of 16 as the only team with a 100% record.

Moses Simon with his official man of the match award against Sudan.
Moses Simon with his official man of the match award against Sudan. Pulse Nigeria

Simon's displays in Cameroon have been a departure from what people are used to and surprised many Nigerians, who have always been dissatisfied with the performances of the Nantes man for the Super Eagles

However, the man himself says his performances so far for the team in the 33rd AFCON have not surprised him as he came to Cameroon 'prepared'.

"I'm not surprised," he added. "I came prepared for it. So, I'm not surprised. It's something I am used to doing in my club (Nantes)."

Moses Simon was the game's standout player as Nigeria ran out comfortable winners against Sudan (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)
Moses Simon was the game's standout player as Nigeria ran out comfortable winners against Sudan (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju) Pulse Nigeria

On what to expect from Sunday's round of 16 tie against Nigeria's old foe, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, Simon had this to say;

"It's looking good, it will be a good one for us, the team, playing against a good side (like) Tunisia."

