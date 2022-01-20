AFCON 2021: 'Nobody gave us a chance'- Super Eagles Interim coach Eguavoen

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen praised his players as nobody expected them to perform well in Cameroon.

Super Eagles Interim Head coach, Augustine Eguavoen
Speaking at the post match press conference, Eguavoen said the Eagles had it all to do as nobody gave them a chance to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"A lot of people thought Nigeria isn't good enough to win a tournament and the simple reason is because of our performances in the last few months

Super Eagles
"From the first game (against Egypt) nobody gave us a chance we came and we did a job collectively.

"I will not stop praising the players because we told them to express themselves and be committed" Eguavoen said.

Despite the positive start, Eguavoen is not getting carried away. He told reporters: "Now people are thinking to respect Nigeria but that doesn't mean we will let it get into our heads."

"We will always respect our opponents, we will play them with full strength and we will play them just as we play anybody else."

Eguavoen also praised the work done by his predecessor, Gernot Rohr.

German coach Gernot Rohr spent over five years in charge of Nigeria.
"There is no way we are not going to give Gernot Rohr credit because he is the one who put this team together.

"He did a good job assembling these boys but it's quite unfortunate what happened and if we win the Africa cup of nations, it is to the credit of everyone not just me," the former Super Eagles captain said.

The Super Eagles await news on who their round of 16 opponents will be.

AFCON 2021: 'Nobody gave us a chance'- Super Eagles Interim coach Eguavoen

Almeria Striker, Umar Sadiq