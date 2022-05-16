Things Super Eagles boss Peseiro MUST know about Mauritius, Jorginho and Sierra Leone

The Island nation was disqualified by CAF for fielding an ineligible player during their preliminary qualifiers with Mauritius.

The Super Eagles were, in April, originally drawn into Group A of the qualifying series alongside Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, and either Sao Tome & Principe or Mauritius.

The event conducted by CAF Director of Competitions Samson Adamu and African football icons: Lucas Radebe of South Africa and Solomon Kalou of Ivory Coast, saw Nigeria drawn against opponents many know little or nothing about.

But ahead of the daunting task against Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and Mauritius what must Nigerians, and the new Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro, know about these underdogs?

Sierra Leone

Head-to-head with Nigeria

The Leone Stars are the most experienced in this group, in terms of history with the Super Eagles. From 1961 to date, Sierra Leone played Nigeria 16 times, winning just two games, drawing five and losing nine.

Their most recent away game at Nigeria, saw them come from four goals down, to draw 4-4 with the Super Eagles during the last AFCON qualifiers.

Sierra Leone have, unfortunately, failed to win a game against Nigeria since 2001. The last time they did was in a qualifying match ahead of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Previous AFCON qualification history

Having participated in Cameroon 2021: their first AFCON since 1996, and third-ever, Sierra Leone will be hoping they can as well, qualify for the Ivorian-hosted tournament.

Their golden period during the 1990s, saw them qualifying for both the 1994 and 1996 AFCON tournaments. They were, however, forced to withdraw from the next two editions due to the Sierra Leone Civil War.

Players the Super Eagles must look out for

Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara was rated as one of the top 40 players who participated at the 2021 AFCON following his excellent performances against Algeria and Cote d'Ivoire.

While Kamara's shot-stopping abilities and sweeper-keeper style of play could be a concern for the Super Eagles, who have struggled to score in recent games, Alhaji Kamara could be even more of a nuisance.

The Randers striker was the engine behind Sierra Leone's unforgettable 4-4 comeback against Nigeria in Benin City, scoring two times despite coming into the game as a second-half substitute.

He also scored the Leone Stars' late equalizer in their 2-2 Group E draw with Cote d'Ivoire at the 2021 AFCON.

Guinea-Bissau

Head-to-head with Nigeria

Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau have met only once in their history. At the recently-concluded 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The meeting saw the Super Eagles, easily come out tops thanks to second-half goals from Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong.

The 2023 AFCON qualifying draw which saw both nations paired in Group A, will see the Super Eagles play the Djurtus for only the second, and third time, ever.

Previous AFCON qualification history

Since first qualifying for the 2017 AFCON, Guinea-Bissau has participated in every AFCON tournament: including the 2021 tournament in Cameroon.

They have since, escaped returning to the dark days of their football when they couldn't make it to major competitions.

A player the Super Eagles must look out for

For a winger like Jorginho, the Super Eagles must be wary and on alert at all times around him. The 26-year-old was instrumental in helping Guinea-Bissau, qualify for the 2021 AFCON by scoring against Eswatini and Congo in the qualifying series.

His talent has also seen him score in the UEFA Europa League while playing for CSKA Sofia and also play in the Champions League with Ludogorets.

He finished as a runner-up in the 2014 UEFA European Under-19 Championship when representing Portugal at the youth level. After signing at the age of 17, he progressed through the Manchester City development system before leaving in 2016.

Mauritius

Head-to-head with Nigeria

Nigeria will be meeting with Mauritius for the first time-ever, during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Previous AFCON qualification history

Asides from qualifying for the 1974 AFCON in Egypt, Mauritius have failed at their other 24 attempts.

Players the Super Eagles must look out for

Having made his debut for Mauritius in 2007, Andy Sophie stands as the Dodos' most lethal player, currently active.

The 34-year-old striker is currently Mauritius' 8th all-time highest goalscorer and 4th most capped player.