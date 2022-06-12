AFCON 2023Q

'Only 58 matches ever' - Everything you need to know about Nigeria's opponents, Sao Tome

Jidechi Chidiezie
Ahead of Monday's clash in Agadir, how much is there for the Super Eagles to note, about this underdog?

Jokceleny Fernandes 'Iniesta' Carvalho (4th from left) and the Sao Tome and Príncipe starting XI against Ghana in March 2021
The Super Eagles head to the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco on Monday to face Sao Tome & Principe in Group A of the AFCON qualifiers, on the back of an opening-day victory against Sierra Leone.

For Sao Tome, it was an opening day to forget as they fell to a 5-1 defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

With that, the Falcons have lost seven of the last 10 games in all competitions. However, they will be hoping to break their losing streak and get their season back on track.

The men's senior national team of Sao Tome and Principe has only played 58 international matches during its existence.

They have never taken on Super Eagles. Monday will be the first of its kind.

Head coach Jose Peseiro will lead the Super Eagles out in a first of its kind clash with the Falcons of Sao Tome & Principe
Their first attempt to qualify for an AFCON was against Togo ahead of the co-hosted tournament in Ghana and Nigeria, in 2000.

They were, however, crushed 6-0 over two legs.

Since then, they either failed to qualify for succeeding AFCONs, withdrew from the qualifications, or did not participate at all in the qualification process.

Jokceleny Fernandes 'Iniesta' Carvalho could be a key player for the Falcons when they face the Super Eagles.

The UDRA midfielder scored the only goal for Sao Tome in a 3-1 loss against Ghana during the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, and is at 29, one of the main stay in their midfield.

35-year-old Luis Leal is Sao Tome and Principe captain and all-time top scorer (8)
Another instrumental player will be 34-year-old striker Luis Leal. Leal is currently Sao Tome's all-time highest goalscorer with eight goals in 19 appearances.

Leal scored two of Sao Tome's four goals that helped them defeat Mauritius 4-3 on aggregate in the preliminary round of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Adriano Eusebio, sometimes known as Tino, has been the head coach of the Sao Tome and Príncipe national team since August 2019.

Sao Tome's coach, Adriano 'Tino' Eusebio
Prior his role with the national team, Tino only managed Santomean football clubs, Bairros Unidos, Praia Cruz and Vitoria Riboque.

His record with the national team has seen three wins, a draw and nine defeats. Tino prefers the 4-2-3-1 formation.

