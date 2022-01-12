AFCON 2021:'We were not scared of them'- Supper Eagles striker Iheanacho says after scoring against Egypt

In the post match conference, Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen was flanked by match winner Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho who scored the games only goal in the 30th minute, was glad that the team was able to secure all points in their opening game of the tournament.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

The Leicester City forward spoke on the Super Eagles' preparation coming into the AFCON and also going into the game

"We really prepared very well before coming into the competition and since we opened the camp we have been working hard and preparing for the first game.

"We knew what they are like, they are a strong team, they have great players but we prepared really well for them and we [were] not scared of them." Iheanacho said.

The former Manchester City striker remains optimistic about the team's chances in Cameroon and hereafter.

"I think there is no question here, we have the confidence in the Nigerian squad at the moment.

"We are really confident players and we enjoy ourselves on the pitch and we work really hard for each other. I think Nigerians can be rest assured that we have a future ahead of us. " Iheanacho told reporters.