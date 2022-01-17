AFCON 2021: Former Super Eagles defender praises Ekong and Omeruo

Niyi Iyanda
Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo has praised defenders Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong.

Super Eagles assistant coach Joseph Yobo has heaped praises on the centre back duo of Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong.

After shutting out Egypt in the opening Group game last Tuesday, they were immense in the victory over Sudan on Saturday.

Speaking of the performance so far, Yobo said:

“I am very pleased with the central defenders. Players come in and out. It is a partnership and not all about individual performance.”

“This is what we keep working on. In the two games, it was only a penalty that was scored against us.”

Their performances in both games have many wondering if interim coach Augustine Eguavoen rest them for players like Olisa Ndah and Semi Ajayi.

The Super Eagles are yet to concede from open play at the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 with only a penalty against Sudan beating Maduka Okoye.

The Super Eagles clash with Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.

