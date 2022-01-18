AFCON 2021:Super Eagles defender Troost-Ekong looking forward to final group game

Ekong joined interim coach Eguavoen at the pre-match conference before the final group match against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.

"Even though this game might not determine so much for the group qualification, this is a great opportunity for us to work on our team and play against very good opposition.

"Being in a situation like this is all about continuous performance and also improving your game as a team every time you have an opportunity to play," Ekong said.

The Watford defender also gave his thoughts on the change in Super Eagles management.

"Each coach brings their style, their vision, style rules and their idea of football and I think as a player you just have to try and execute as much as you can within these guidelines.

"With coach [Gernot] Rohr who was the coach I had for the longest time he propelled the team in a direction and Now I just feel that we are just continuing from that work and trying to improve"

The Super Eagles defender revealed the great mood in the camp is part of the reason for the team's success in Cameroon.

Pulse Nigeria

"The main thing is that everyone buys into what we want to do and I think all the players trust the coach fully and are enjoying their football at the moment," Troost-Ekong said.