AFCON 2021: Latest from the Super Eagles camp

Here are some images from yesterday's training session :

A notable exemption from yesterday's session was Chidozie Awaziem. Although Omeruo is back, few are speculating that Awaziem might start against the Falcons of Sudan on Saturday.

The Official Media officer of the Super Eagles, Babafemi raji, clarified Awaziems absence, saying it was nothing but a slight illness and he remains in contention.

The Super Eagles opened their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a win over seven-time champions, Egypt.