AFCON 2021: Latest from the Super Eagles camp

Niyi Iyanda
Here are some updates from the Eagles camp in Garoua.

The Super Eagles in the middle of a training session in Cameroon
Following Wednesday's recovery session, Super Eagles Interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen and his men held another session at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Thursday.

Here are some images from yesterday's training session :

A notable exemption from yesterday's session was Chidozie Awaziem. Although Omeruo is back, few are speculating that Awaziem might start against the Falcons of Sudan on Saturday.

The Official Media officer of the Super Eagles, Babafemi raji, clarified Awaziems absence, saying it was nothing but a slight illness and he remains in contention.

The Super Eagles opened their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a win over seven-time champions, Egypt.

Eguavoen's men are looking forward to another successful outing against The Falcons of Sudan.

