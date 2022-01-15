AFCON 2021: Super Eagles qualify, but what lessons can be learnt from Sudan win?

They are the fifth team to qualify after hosts Cameroon, Senegal, Guinea and Morocco. But did the win over the Falcons of Jediane leave any lessons for Austin Eguavoen's side heading into their future fixtures?

Pulse Nigeria

Moses Simon is unarguably Nigeria's best player at the AFCON so far

After putting up a wonderful display against Egypt in Nigeria's first group game, Simon put up yet another against Sudan. A goal, an assist and multiple contributions to his teammates for most of the game made the Nantes man a worry for the Sudan defence. His low drive past Ali Aboeshren for Nigeria's third was icing for him as he grabbed the Man of the Match award at full time.

Ekong attempts way too many long balls despite lacking the skill

While William Troost-Ekong might have been considered good in defence, his choice of long balls over short passes to his teammates showed how much of a risk he can be. Should Nigeria play a faster, more intelligent team, Troost-Ekong's long (most times, misplaced) passes could spell doom.

Twitter

Eguavoen might be a great tactician, but his substitutions are horrible

While Nigeria might play beautiful football under Eguavoen, his tactical choices for substitutions tend to mess such beauty up. Alex Iwobi for Samuel Chukwueze, Ahmed Musa for Kelechi Iheanacho, Kelechi Nwakali for Joe Aribo and Sadiq Umar for Taiwo Awoniyi, all four substituted players performing worse than the players they came in for.

Perhaps Sadiq Umar should spend more time on the bench

A cameo appearance for Nigeria's lanky Almeria striker ended in a mess for both the Super Eagles and the striker himself. His uncoordinated runs led to him missing 3 big chances he was offered in the final moments of the game. His performance should lead Eguavoen to consider maybe Peter Olayinka as a more suitable option in the next game.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Maduka Okoye could be a disaster waiting to happen