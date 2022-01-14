AFCON 2021: Meet the latest Super Eagles debutants

Niyi Iyanda
The Super Eagles had some debutants in the Group D win over Egypt.

Super Eagles debutants Chidera Ejuke, Sadiq Umar and Kelechi Nwakali

The Super Eagles got their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign underway with a memorable win over Egypt.

The historic victory would have been more special for Kelechi Nwakali and Sadiq Umar, who made their senior team debuts.

CSKA Moscow man Chidera Ejuke also made a debut. Ejuke made his Super Eagles debut in October 2020, however, this was the winger's AFCON debut.

Interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen sent him on in the 72nd minute and he was a true live-wire in the sense of the word.

CSKA Moscow midfielder, Chidera Ejuke

The CSKA Moscow man produced two solid strikes that needed the Egyptian goalie to be on top of his game.

Ejuke is likely to feature on his favoured left side in future games, as even Eguavoen admitted that he was played out of position.

Almeria Forward, Sadiq Umar also came in on the 72nd minute as part of a double substitution by Eguavoen.

The lanky target man who has contributed to 16 goals for his club side, could not replicate his brilliance on the big stage.

He was outmuscled by Egyptian defenders and he gave away a few cheap fouls.

Almeria Striker, Umar Sadiq

Despite a mixed showing, Coach Eguavoen was quick to defend the debutant.

“Umar, I think it is the first time [he] is playing on a very big stage.

"He gave me a few excuses after the game but it's all psychological so we will have to address it in future games." The 1994 AFCON winner said.

Huesca midfielder Nwakali was brought on in the 80th minute. In his limited minutes, he showed his decent range of passing.

Kelechi Nwakali (L) with his namesake, Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho

Had Chidera Ejuke finished his stoppage-time chance, Nwakali would have had a debut assist.

Nwakali has faced some criticism following his call up, but the Huesca man has been quick to reply to his doubters

“I’m not under any pressure, because if I’m not good, the coach won’t call me." He told the press after Thursday's training session.

The Super Eagles take on the Sudanese Falcons in a Group D clash on Friday in Garoua.

