AFCON 2021: Ndidi hails Eguavoen following Super Eagles' round of 16 qualification

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has hailed coach Augustine Eguavoen's impact on the team. The Super Eagles have recorded two wins in as many matches as they look to win a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.
“The coach has helped us to express ourselves more and I think it is working so far,” Ndidi said.
The Leicester City midfielder also said that the Eagles are not getting carried away despite their recent performances.
"We are not thinking of who we may likely face in the Round of 16, we are just focusing on the next game against Guinea-Bissau,” Ndidi said after the win against Sudan.
“We are not under any pressure to win the tournament, this win over Sudan is just an extra motivation to keep focused for the next game which is the most important one," the former Genk midfielder said.
Ndidi has been at his usual hardworking best in the games against Egypt and Sudan.
The Super Eagles take on Guinea-Bissau in their next game on January 19 in Garoua.