AFCON 2021: 'We can’t be complacent' - Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi is focused ahead of Saturday's game against Sudan.

Alex Iwobi has said the Super Eagles are focused on Saturday's clash with Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The former Arsenal winger spoke to NFF TV on Friday after a training session in Garoua.

He revealed that motivation is never an issue, despite the conceived weaker opposition in Sudan.

Speaking to reporters, Iwobi said: “Me personally I’m always ready no matter what game it is.

"Obviously it’s a big competition we have already made our mark in the first game but we can’t be complacent.

Iwobi said, “We are really psyched up especially that first performance but we are not going to rest on our horse, we are going to keep on going."

The Everton player refuted any claims of complacency in the Super Eagles camp.

"We are going to give the same motivation and desire in the first game and hopefully we can get the result we need." The former Arsenal winger said.

The former Arsenal midfielder would be looking to feature in the match against Sudan as he did not come off the bench in the victory over Egypt.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Falcons of Jediane in their second Group D game of the AFCON, at the Stade Roumdé Adjia on Saturday.

AFCON2021: Super Eagles eye early qualification against Falcons - Match Preview, TV Schedule

AFCON 2021: 'We can’t be complacent' - Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi

Betting: Group D AFCON best picks

AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast to host next AFCON in 18 months

AFCON2021: Another goalkeeping masterclass; Mhango, Boina featured in Pulse of the Day

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

