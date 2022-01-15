AFCON 2021: 'We can’t be complacent' - Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi

He revealed that motivation is never an issue, despite the conceived weaker opposition in Sudan.

Speaking to reporters, Iwobi said: “Me personally I’m always ready no matter what game it is.

"Obviously it’s a big competition we have already made our mark in the first game but we can’t be complacent.

Iwobi said, “We are really psyched up especially that first performance but we are not going to rest on our horse, we are going to keep on going."

The Everton player refuted any claims of complacency in the Super Eagles camp.

"We are going to give the same motivation and desire in the first game and hopefully we can get the result we need." The former Arsenal winger said.

The former Arsenal midfielder would be looking to feature in the match against Sudan as he did not come off the bench in the victory over Egypt.