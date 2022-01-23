AFCON 2021: Eguavoen to leave Super Eagles

This follows the Super Eagles’ defeat to Tunisia in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 clash on Sunday.

He oversaw a dominant group stage run which boasted three straight wins and one penalty conceded.

Eguavoen's men came into the contest as favourites especially when you consider the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Tunisian camp.

However, following a goalkeeping error and a contentious red card for Alex Iwobi, Tunisia advanced to the next round.

After the match, Journalists caught up with Eguavoen and asked him what he had planned for the future.

“What happens next is that I’m the interim coach and Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“I will go back to my position and allow the NFF (to) make a decision on the way forward,” Eguavoen said after the match.

