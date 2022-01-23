AFCON 2021: Eguavoen to leave Super Eagles

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen is calling time on his spell in charge.

Augustine Eguavoen is looking to step down from his role as Interim coach
Augustine Eguavoen is looking to step down from his role as Interim coach

Former Super Eagles captain Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down as the interim coach of the Nigeria national team.

This follows the Super Eagles’ defeat to Tunisia in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 clash on Sunday.

He oversaw a dominant group stage run which boasted three straight wins and one penalty conceded.

Eguavoen's men came into the contest as favourites especially when you consider the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Tunisian camp.

However, following a goalkeeping error and a contentious red card for Alex Iwobi, Tunisia advanced to the next round.

Nigeria laboured against Tunisia and had no answers on the night (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)
Nigeria laboured against Tunisia and had no answers on the night (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju) Pulse Nigeria

After the match, Journalists caught up with Eguavoen and asked him what he had planned for the future.

“What happens next is that I’m the interim coach and Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“I will go back to my position and allow the NFF (to) make a decision on the way forward,” Eguavoen said after the match.

Jose Peseiro will now resume as the Head coach of the Super Eagles(IMAGO / ANE Edition)
Jose Peseiro will now resume as the Head coach of the Super Eagles(IMAGO / ANE Edition) Pulse Nigeria

Jose Peseiro was announced as the new permanent coach before the AFCON kicked off.

Niyi Iyanda

