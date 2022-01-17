AFCON 2021: 'I don’t understand how it could be a penalty'- Aina bemoans penalty decision

With the Eagles comfortably ahead, Aina was adjudged to have fouled an opponent following consultation with VAR.

The former Chelsea defender gave his thoughts on the call by the referee and his video assistants.

“I wasn’t looking at the player obviously [and] I held his shirt a little bit but there’s a little bit of shirt holding in the box.

"I was just watching the ball I didn’t see when I stepped on his foot but these things happen but luckily we were already 3-0 up," the Torino Fullback told NFF TV

“I understand why they gave it as a penalty but also the ball was nowhere near me or the guy I don’t understand how it could be a penalty.

Aina said the team remains focused and Nigerians should expect the same determination.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

He reiterated that a win would pass a message to the rest of the teams in the competition.

He said,” Nigerians should expect the same determination. We have to go into the game with confidence and believe that we can get another three points and send signals out to the competition.”