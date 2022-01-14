AFCON 2021:'Talks about being favourites now is too early' - Augustine Eguavoen

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen spoke to the press ahead of Nigeria's Group D clash against Sudan on Saturday.

Super Eagles Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen
Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has said it is too early for the Super Eagles to be labelled favourites.

Eguavoen made this known at the pre-match conference ahead of Nigeria's Group D clash against Sudan on Saturday.

The former Super Eagles captain spoke of the need to remain focused as the Eagles look to emulate Cameroon and qualify early from their group.

The Super Eagles currently lead in Group D
"Yesterday Cameroon sailed through as they won so they secured their Round of 16 places. We will try as much as possible to follow suit.

"It is not going to be easy but that is our mission." The 1994 AFCON winner said.

Nigeria looks for another win over Sudan to ensure their qualification to the round of 16 early.

Austin Eguavoen leading a session at training
When asked who he saw as favourites, Eguavoen had this to say;" To talk about being favourites now is too early." Eguavoen started.

"We will always maintain the level we set and we are going to look at the next game and approach it with all seriousness and respect.

"And after crossing that hurdle then we can look towards the third game," he concluded.

The Super Eagles face off against the Falcons of Sudan at Roumde Adjia Stadium on Saturday.

