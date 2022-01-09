AFCON 2021: Super Eagles captain, Musa confident Nigeria can win tournament

"This tournament, when we win it, it's going to make a very big impact to our own country and to our own family too," the Fatih Karagümrük winger said.

He told reporters, “So, we are all ready and we know what we can do. If we give all our best, I know we can win this tournament ”.

Recall Musa scored the first goal in Nigeria's 2-0 warm-up win over Coton Sports on Friday.

Still, in high spirits, the Super Eagles captain said, "Today’s training session was good and our conditioning is getting better and we are ready for the first game to play".

With 200 million Nigerians looking forward to the team's performance in Cameroon, Musa reiterates that the players remain focused on the task at hand. "I talk to the players and we know what's important

IMAGO / Shengolpixs