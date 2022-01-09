AFCON 2021: Super Eagles captain, Musa confident Nigeria can win tournament

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has expressed convictions that Nigeria can win the 33rd Africa Cup of Nationsn (AFCON) football tournament.

Ahmed Musa (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Ahmed Musa (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Musa made the disclosure in an interview session with with Nigeria Football Federation, NFF TV after a training session in Cameroon.

Recommended articles

"This tournament, when we win it, it's going to make a very big impact to our own country and to our own family too," the Fatih Karagümrük winger said.

He told reporters, “So, we are all ready and we know what we can do. If we give all our best, I know we can win this tournament ”.

Recall Musa scored the first goal in Nigeria's 2-0 warm-up win over Coton Sports on Friday.

Still, in high spirits, the Super Eagles captain said, "Today’s training session was good and our conditioning is getting better and we are ready for the first game to play".

With 200 million Nigerians looking forward to the team's performance in Cameroon, Musa reiterates that the players remain focused on the task at hand. "I talk to the players and we know what's important

Henry Onyekuru, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho in training
Henry Onyekuru, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho in training IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Nigeria will face The Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday, in a group that also contains Sudan and Guinea-Bissau. Musa will be featuring in his third AFCON and he is confident of the team's chance to lift the trophy come February 6.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Gambia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Gambia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Sadio Mane responds to heart attack threat by 'Juju' witch doctor

AFCON 2021: Sadio Mane responds to heart attack threat by 'Juju' witch doctor

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles captain, Musa confident Nigeria can win tournament

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles captain, Musa confident Nigeria can win tournament

AFCON 2021: Cote d’Ivoire – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Cote d’Ivoire – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: How have the 27 Super Eagles players in Cameroon fared for their clubs this season?

AFCON 2021: How have the 27 Super Eagles players in Cameroon fared for their clubs this season?

AFCON 2021: Group C predictions and analysis

AFCON 2021: Group C predictions and analysis

Trending

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.

Super Eagles Update: 25 Players, coaches jet out for Garoua, arrive without Ighalo & 2 others

The Eagles have landed in Cameroon for business.

AFCON 2021: Profiling Nigeria’s 28-man squad to Cameroon

Super Eagles

Super Eagles: Al-Shabab threaten to stop Ighalo from AFCON 2021