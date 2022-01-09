Musa made the disclosure in an interview session with with Nigeria Football Federation, NFF TV after a training session in Cameroon.
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles captain, Musa confident Nigeria can win tournament
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has expressed convictions that Nigeria can win the 33rd Africa Cup of Nationsn (AFCON) football tournament.
"This tournament, when we win it, it's going to make a very big impact to our own country and to our own family too," the Fatih Karagümrük winger said.
He told reporters, “So, we are all ready and we know what we can do. If we give all our best, I know we can win this tournament ”.
Recall Musa scored the first goal in Nigeria's 2-0 warm-up win over Coton Sports on Friday.
Still, in high spirits, the Super Eagles captain said, "Today’s training session was good and our conditioning is getting better and we are ready for the first game to play".
With 200 million Nigerians looking forward to the team's performance in Cameroon, Musa reiterates that the players remain focused on the task at hand. "I talk to the players and we know what's important
Nigeria will face The Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday, in a group that also contains Sudan and Guinea-Bissau. Musa will be featuring in his third AFCON and he is confident of the team's chance to lift the trophy come February 6.