AFCON 2021: Super Eagles boss Eguavoen expecting a tough match against Tunisia

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen is looking forward to a tough game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Sunday.

Augustine Eguavoen (L) during Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan in Garoua
Augustine Eguavoen (L) during Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan in Garoua

Nigeria’s manager Augustine Eguavoen is expecting tough duel between his Super Eagles and Tunisia in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16 match in Garoua.

Tunisia’s campaign has been underwhelming having only qualified for the knockout stage as one of the best losers, finishing in third place - winning only one of their three matches.

Despite this, Eguavoen does not want to underestimate the opponent.

"Tunisia is a big name in African football and we must acknowledge that, despite the manner in which they reached this stage.

Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri (2L) celebrates scoring against Mauritania
Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri (2L) celebrates scoring against Mauritania AFP

"I expect a very tough game against the Tunisians. Our group will not be lulled into any sense of superiority over any team here until we do the business on the field." Eguavoen said.

“We have watched some of their games and from what we know of them in the distant past and in lucid memory, they are never a team to take for granted.”

“That was a huge, huge game and a memorable one for me. The match ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time and we had to go into penalties. It was a sweet victory,” the former Super Eagles captain said.

Sadiq Umar celebrates with Super Eagles teammates after scoring Nigeria's opener against Guinea-Bissau
Sadiq Umar celebrates with Super Eagles teammates after scoring Nigeria's opener against Guinea-Bissau Twitter/CAF

The most recent encounter between the teams was a friendly game in Austria in October 2020, which ended 1-1 with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring for the Super Eagles.

Both teams kick off their AFCON round of 16 tie at 8pm in Garoua.

