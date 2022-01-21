AFCON 2021: Super Eagles boss Eguavoen expecting a tough match against Tunisia

Tunisia’s campaign has been underwhelming having only qualified for the knockout stage as one of the best losers, finishing in third place - winning only one of their three matches.

Despite this, Eguavoen does not want to underestimate the opponent.

"Tunisia is a big name in African football and we must acknowledge that, despite the manner in which they reached this stage.

"I expect a very tough game against the Tunisians. Our group will not be lulled into any sense of superiority over any team here until we do the business on the field." Eguavoen said.

“We have watched some of their games and from what we know of them in the distant past and in lucid memory, they are never a team to take for granted.”

“That was a huge, huge game and a memorable one for me. The match ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time and we had to go into penalties. It was a sweet victory,” the former Super Eagles captain said.

The most recent encounter between the teams was a friendly game in Austria in October 2020, which ended 1-1 with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring for the Super Eagles.