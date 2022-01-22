AFCON 2021: 'I think they can handle the pressure'- Gernot Rohr backs Super Eagles as favourites

Niyi Iyanda
Ahead of Sunday's clash with Tunisia Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is backing the Nigerians to win the competition

Former Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr
Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has tipped Nigeria to lift the trophy at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Rohr was the handler of the Super Eagles for five years before the relationship ended after a succession of poor results in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In an interview with Ouest France, the German coach said that Nigeria showed their quality in the group stage and have the most complete squad in the competition.

Nigeria did not surprise me,

“They are for me, the favourite after the group stage. This is the team with the most legs, the most efficient.

The current Super Eagles team is a tightly knit unit according to Rohr
"They know each other very well It makes me happy to see them fulfil the contract," Rohr said.

"You have to be wary of direct elimination matches, it’s completely different.”

“The team [the Super Eagles] must be careful not to take the easy way out. I think they can handle the pressure. It’s still a young team but it has maturity," Rohr told Ouest France.

The Super Eagles face Tunisia in their round of 16 matches on Sunday in Garoua.

