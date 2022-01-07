Despite boasting of a strong contingent to Cameroon, the major talking points regarding the Super Eagles' list were about players interim head coach Austin Eguavoen was forced to replace. Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Watford's Emmanuel Dennis, Rangers' Leon Balogun, and Shehu Abdullahi of AC Omonia all replaced by Semi Ajayi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Peter Olayinka, and Henry Onyekuru.
AFCON 2021: Profiling Nigeria’s 28-man squad to Cameroon
The 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) would see 28 men represent Nigeria at the continent's biggest football party.
With Nigeria opening their campaign with a fixture against record winners Egypt on January 11, Eguavoen will hope his chosen can step up to the party.
Here is all you need to know about Eguavoen’s 28-man squad.
1. DANIEL AKPEYI (Goalkeeper)
Club: Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa
Age: 35 years (born 3 August 1986)
Super Eagles Caps: 19 (0 goals)
Debut: March 2015 (under Coach Stephen Keshi), South Africa 1-1 Nigeria
Previous AFCONs: Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: FIFA U-20 World Cup 2005 (Silver), Nigerian Federation Cup 2011, 2012, Rio 2016 Olympic Bronze, African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze)
Jersey Number: 16
2. FRANCIS UZOHO (Goalkeeper)
Club: AC Omonia, Cyprus
Age: 23 years (born 28 October 1998)
Super Eagles Caps: 18 (0 goals)
Debut: November 2017 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Argentina 2-4 Nigeria
Previous AFCONs: Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2013, African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze)
Jersey Number: 23
3. JOHN NOBLE (Goalkeeper)
Club: Enyimba, Nigeria
Age: 28 years (born 6 June 1993)
Super Eagles Caps: 0 (0 goals)
Debut: Yet to feature
Previous AFCONs: None Attended
Previous Honours: Togolese Championnat 2018/19
Jersey Number: 27
4. MADUKA OKOYE (Goalkeeper)
Club: Sparta Rotterdam, Netherlands / Watford, England
Age: 22 years (born 28 August 1999)
Super Eagles Caps: 13 (0 goals)
Debut: October 2019 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Brazil 1-1 Nigeria
Previous AFCONs: None Attended
Previous Honours: No Titles won
Jersey Number: 1
5. WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG (Defender)
Club: Watford, England
Age: 28 years (born 1 September 1993)
Super Eagles Caps: 53 (2 goals)
Debut: June 2015 (under Coach Stephen Keshi), Nigeria 2-0 Chad
Previous AFCONs: Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: Rio 2016 Olympic Bronze, African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze)
Jersey Number: 5
6. KENNETH OMERUO (Defender)
Club: Leganes, Spain
Age: 28 years (17 October 1993)
Super Eagles Caps: 55 (1 goal)
Debut: January 2013 (under Coach Stephen Keshi), Nigeria 0-0 Cape Verde
Previous AFCONs: South Africa 2013, Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS 2013, African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze), English U21 Premier League 2013/14
Jersey Number: 22
7. SEMI AJAYI (Defender)
Club: West Brom, England
Age: 28 years (9 November 1993)
Super Eagles Caps: 15 (0 goals)
Debut: September 2018 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Seychelles 0-3 Nigeria
Previous AFCONs: None Attended
Previous Honours: No Titles won
Jersey Number: 6
8. TYRONNE EBUEHI (Defender)
Club: Venezia, Italy
Age: 26 years (16 December 1995)
Super Eagles Caps: 10 (0 goals)
Debut: November 2017 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Argentina 2-4 Nigeria
Previous AFCONs: None Attended
Previous Honours: Portuguese Super Cup 2019
Jersey Number: 21
9. CHIDOZIE AWAZIEM (Defender)
Club: Alanyaspor, Turkey
Age: 25 years (born 1 January 1997)
Super Eagles Caps: 26 (1 goal)
Debut: June 2017 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Nigeria 0-2 South Africa
Previous AFCONs: Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: Portuguese Super Cup 2018, African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze)
Jersey Number: 20
10. JAMILU COLLINS (Defender)
Club: Paderborn 07, Germany
Age: 27 years (born 5 August 1994)
Super Eagles Caps: 25 (0 goals)
Debut: October 2018 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Nigeria 4-0 Libya
Previous AFCONs: Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze)
Jersey Number: 3
11. OLAOLUWA AINA (Defender)
Club: Torino, Italy
Age: 25 years (born 8 October 1996)
Super Eagles Caps: 21 (0 goals)
Debut: October 2017 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Nigeria 1-0 Zambia
Previous AFCONs: Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze), English U21 Premier League 2013/14, English FA Youth Cup 2014, 2015, UEFA Youth League: 2014/15, 2015/16
Jersey Number: 2
12. ZAIDU SANUSI (Defender)
Club: FC Porto, Portugal
Age: 24 years (born 13 June 1997)
Super Eagles Caps: 6 (0 goals)
Debut: October 2020 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Algeria 1-0 Nigeria
Previous AFCONs: None Attended
Previous Honours: Portuguese Super Cup 2020
Jersey Number: 12
13. OLISA NDAH (Defender)
Club: Orlando Pirates, South Africa
Age: 23 years (born 21 January 1998)
Super Eagles Caps: 0 (0 goals)
Debut: Yet to feature
Previous AFCONs: None Attended
Previous Honours: Nigerian Professional Football League 2021
Jersey Number: 26
14. WILFRED NDIDI (Midfielder)
Club: Leicester City, England
Age: 25 years (born 16 December 1996)
Super Eagles Caps: 43 (0 goals)
Debut: October 2015 (under Coach Sunday Oliseh), Nigeria 0-2 DR Congo
Previous AFCONS: Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze), English FA Cup 2020–21, English FA Community Shield 2021
Jersey Number: 4
15. KELECHI NWAKALI (Midfielder)
Club: SD Huesca, Spain
Age: 23 years (born 5 June 1998)
Super Eagles Caps: 0 (0 goals)
Debut: Yet to feature
Previous AFCONS: None Attended
Previous Honours: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2015
Jersey Number: 25
16. CHIDERA EJUKE (Midfielder)
Club: CSKA Moscow, Russia
Age: 24 years (born 2 January 1998)
Super Eagles Caps: 6 (0 goals)
Debut: October 2020 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia
Previous AFCONS: None Attended
Previous Honours: No Titles won
Jersey Number: 13
17. FRANK ONYEKA (Midfielder)
Club: Brentford, England
Age: 24 years (born 1 January 1998)
Super Eagles Caps: 4 (0 goals)
Debut: October 2020 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Algeria 1-0 Nigeria
Previous AFCONS: None Attended
Previous Honours: Danish Superliga 2017/18, 2019/20, Danish Cup 2019
Jersey Number: 8
18. JOE ARIBO (Midfielder)
Club: Rangers, Scotland
Age: 25 years (born 21 July 1996)
Super Eagles Caps: 12 (2 goals)
Debut: September 2019 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Ukraine 2-2 Nigeria
Previous AFCONS: None Attended
Previous Honours: Scottish Premiership 2020/21, English EFL League One play-offs 2019
Jersey Number: 10
19. AHMED MUSA (Forward)
Club: Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey
Age: 29 years (born 14 October 1992)
Super Eagles Caps: 102 (16 goals)
Debut: September 2010 (under Coach Augustine Eguavoen), Nigeria 2-0 Madagascar
Previous AFCONs: South Africa 2013, Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS 2013, African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze), WAFU Nations Cup 2010, Russian Premier League 2012/13, 2013/14, 2015/16, Russian Cup 2013, Russian Super Cup 2013, 2014, Saudi Professional League 2018/19, Saudi Super Cup 2019
Jersey Number: 7
20. MOSES SIMON (Forward)
Club: Nantes, France
Age: 26 years (born 12 July 1995)
Super Eagles Caps: 43 (5 goals)
Debut: March 2015 (under Coach Stephen Keshi), Nigeria 0-1 Uganda
Previous AFCONs: Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: Belgian Pro League: 2014/15, Belgian Super Cup 2015, African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze)
Jersey Number: 15
21. ODION IGHALO (Forward)
Club: Al Shabaab, Saudi Arabia
Age: 32 years (born 16 June 1989)
Super Eagles Caps: 36 (16 goals)
Debut: March 2015 (under Coach Stpehen Keshi), Nigeria 0-1 Uganda
Previous AFCONs: Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: Chinese FA Cup 2019, African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze)
Jersey Number: 9
22. TAIWO AWONIYI (Forward)
Club: Union Berlin, Germany
Age: 24 years (born 12 August 1997)
Super Eagles Caps: 1 (0 goals)
Debut: October 2021 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Nigeria 0-1 Central Africa Republic
Previous AFCONs: None Attended
Previous Honours: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2013, African U-20 Championship 2015
Jersey Number: 19
23. ALEXANDER IWOBI (Forward)
Club: Everton, England
Age: 25 years (born 3 May 1996)
Super Eagles Caps: 50 (9 goals)
Debut: October 2015 (under Coach Sunday Oliseh), Nigeria 0-2 DR Congo
Previous AFCONs: Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: English FA Cup 2016/17, English FA Community Shield 2015, 2017, UEFA Europa League runner-up 2018/19, African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze)
Jersey Number: 18
24. PETER OLAYINKA (Forward)
Club: Slavia Praha, Czech Republic
Age: 26 years (born 18 November 1995)
Super Eagles Caps: 2 (0 goals)
Debut: October 2019 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Brazil 1-1 Nigeria
Previous AFCONs: None Attended
Previous Honours: Cyprus Süper Lig 2013/14, Albanian League 2014/15, Czech First League 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, Czech Cup 2019, 2021
Jersey Number: 28
25. UMAR SADIQ (Forward)
Club: Almeria, Spain
Age: 24 years (born 2 February 1997)
Super Eagles Caps: 0 (0 goals)
Debut: Yet to feature
Previous AFCONs: None Attended
Previous Honours: Rio 2016 Olympic Bronze
Jersey Number: 24
26. KELECHI IHEANACHO (Forward)
Club: Leicester City, England
Age: 25 years (born 3 October 1996)
Super Eagles Caps: 37 (11 goals)
Debut: November 2015 (under Coach Sunday Oliseh), Swaziland 0-0 NIgeria
Previous AFCONs: None Attended
Previous Honours: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2013, English League Cup 2015–16, English FA Cup 2020–21, English FA Community Shield 2021
Jersey Number: 14
27. SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE (Forward)
Club: Villarreal, Spain
Age: 22 years (born 22 May 1999)
Super Eagles Caps: 19 (3 goals)
Debut: November 2018 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Nigeria 0-0 Uganda
Previous AFCONs: Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2015, African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze), UEFA Europa League 2020/21
Jersey Number: 17
28. HENRY ONYEKURU (Forward)
Club: Olympiacos, Greece
Age: 24 years (born 5 June 1997)
Super Eagles Caps: 15 (2 goals)
Debut: June 2017 (under Coach Gernot Rohr), Nigeria 3-0 Togo
Previous AFCONs: Egypt 2019
Previous Honours: Belgian Super Cup 2017, Turkish Cup 2018/19, Turkish Süper Lig 2018/19, African Cup of Nations 2019 (Bronze)
Jersey Number: 11