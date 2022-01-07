AFCON 2021: Profiling Nigeria’s 28-man squad to Cameroon

Despite boasting of a strong contingent to Cameroon, the major talking points regarding the Super Eagles' list were about players interim head coach Austin Eguavoen was forced to replace. Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Watford's Emmanuel Dennis, Rangers' Leon Balogun, and Shehu Abdullahi of AC Omonia all replaced by Semi Ajayi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Peter Olayinka, and Henry Onyekuru.