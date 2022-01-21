AFCON 2021: Okocha wants key Super Eagles role for Iwobi

The former Paris Saint- Germain midfielder believes Iheanacho should play as a striker because he is a clinical finisher.

Okocha does not think Eguavoen has been fixing players in their best positions.

He said for instance that Alex Iwobi should have been more functional in the No.10 role where Iheanacho played against Guinea Bissau.

“I’d like to see the coach play players in their right positions,” Okocha said on Supersports' AFCON wrap.

Instagram

“Iwobi became a better player when he took over the No.10 from Kelechi Iheanacho.

“Kelechi Iheanacho is not a typical No.10. He is a top finisher. I can understand why the coach is playing him in that position because he can convert a half-chance.”

The Super Eagles finished their group stage emphatically. Scoring six goals and conceding a lone penalty