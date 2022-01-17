AFCON 2021:'He would regret it'- Okocha criticises Super Eagles striker

1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner Augustine 'Jay Jay' Okocha was not impressed by Taiwo Awoniyi's performance against Sudan. The former Bolton Wanderers star stated this despite Awoniyi scoring once in the Super Eagles' second Group D fixture.
Former Super Eagles midfielder Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha has claimed Taiwo Awoniyi will regret some parts of the 3-1 win over Sudan.
The Union Berlin striker made it 2-0 after Samuel Chukwueze opened the scoring in the third minute.
Okocha called out the striker's composure in front of goal."Awoniyi would have done better. He would have scored more goals after that lucky goal but he was in too much of a haste.
“When he looks back at the match he would regret it," the 1994 AFCON winner said.
Okocha believes that Awoniyi would have better games as his confidence improves.
“At least after scoring the goal, he would have gained more confidence,” Okocha said on Supersport.
The Union Berlin striker has starred in Cameroon with the absence of Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and Emmanuel Dennis.