AFCON 2021: 'I am really impressed'- Okocha lauds Super Eagles after perfect start at AFCON

Despite making eight changes to the team, Augustine Eguavoen's men defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to maintain their 100% winning record at the tournament.

“I am really impressed with the general performance of the Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau despite playing the second team,” Okocha said during the full time analysis on SuperSport.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder believes that the current crop of players have what it takes to reach the final.

“Eguavoen is blessed with an array of talents that are capable of reaching the final if well utilized,” Okocha said.

Sadiq Umar silenced his critics as he opened the scoring in the second half. A mazy run from Moses Simon led to a shot that cannoned off the crossbar and before William Troost-Ekong tapped it in.

Twitter/CAF