AFCON 2021: NFF warns against illegal use of Super Eagles brand image

“We have seen one company calling itself ‘PopCola’ and intentionally using the Super Eagles’ group photo for a newspaper advertisement, and relating it to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

"It is a dastardly move and they should be ready to face a legal battle if they do not tender a public apology within the next 48 hours and desist from such chicanery,” Itemuagbor said.

Itemuagbor also threatened legal action against these offenders. "We will not sit idly while undeserving businesses are trying to identify with the team because it is doing well, at the expense of those worthy corporates who have collaborated and partnered with the NFF over the years,” Itemuagbor said.

Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Director of Communications Ademola Olajire added that the Federation will no longer take kindly to acts of intentional deceptive advertising from individuals or businesses.

“Some corporates and organizations chose to partner with, and collaborate with the NFF for the good of the National Teams and we recognize, appreciate and applaud their investments and efforts.