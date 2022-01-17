AFCON 2021: 'Eguavoen will not accept anything aside from victory' Moses Simon says ahead of Guinea-Bissau clash

Nantes winger Moses Simon has said the Super Eagles remain focused on winning their final group game.

Super Eagles wideman Moses Simon says the team is determined to win their final group game at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 against Guinea-Bissau.

“Every game is important for us and we will take each game step by step

“We will give our best against Guinea-Bissau because the coach will not accept anything aside from victory," Simon said.

Simon also stated that the friendly rivalry within the camp will help them go all out. “Also, anyone who is selected for that game will prove his worth and we will go all out for victory,” The Nantes winger said.

Simon has been explosive playing out on the left for the Super Eagles at this edition of AFCON. He contributed with a goal and assist in the 3-0 win over Sudan.

