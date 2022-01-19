AFCON 2021: Key lessons from Super Eagles 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau

But are there key lessons to pick up from the win as Nigeria now turn their attention to the Round of 16?

Eguavoen believes in second chances

Despite having two abysmal cameo appearances coming on as a substitute in Nigeria's first two group games, coach Austin Eguavoen trusted Umar Sadiq to start against Guinea-Bissau. This, to the dismay of most Nigerian fans.

This move, however, showed that Eguavoen is not the kind of manager to be put off by one bad game.

Twitter/CAF

Umar Sadiq needs to improve his work rate

Nigeria's starting striker on the day, Sadiq Umar was responsible for most of the team's missed chances against Guinea-Bissau. Although he scored Nigeria's opener prior to his substitution in the 57th minute, Sadiq's poor ball control, uncoordinated runs, and lack of clinical shooting ability might lead to him spending more time on the bench in future games.

Alex Iwobi is no longer the impressive midfielder you know

This midfielder was simply unimpressive for Nigeria against Guinea-Bissau. A former fan favourite of the Super Eagles, Iwobi's lack of coordinated play on the pitch might eventually lead to him getting less and less playing time with the national team

Pulse Nigeria

Moses Simon can oppress any day, any time

Simon proved once again that he is Nigeria's best player at the AFCON. With his introduction into the game in the 57th minute, his movements on the left-wing added a needed spark to the Super Eagles attack.

His fabulous dribbling led to him beating three Guinea-Bissau defenders in the opposition box before shooting at goal, an attempt Troost-Ekong converted after it came off the crossbar.

The Super Eagles are decentralized

With Sadiq and Troost-Ekong scoring Nigeria's goals in the 2-0 win, the number of Super Eagles' goalscorers at AFCON increased to a total of six. Goals coming from a defender, midfielders, and strikers. This meant that goal threat from Nigeria can come from any of its players -- one of the qualities a good team should possess.

AFP

Eguavoen deserves all the kudos