Super Eagles: Okocha tackles Aina and Okoye after loss to Tunisia

Niyi Iyanda
Legendary Super Eagles midfielder Austin Jay Jay Okocha has pointed fingers at two players following the exit to Tunisia.

Legendary Super Eagles midfielder Austin Jay-Jay Okocha
Former Super Eagles captain, Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha, has blamed two players for Nigeria's loss to Tunisia at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) in Cameroon.

Nigeria had no answers on Sunday night against Tunisia (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)
Okocha named a pair of players he believes should be held responsible for Tunisia’s match-winning goal.

The former African Player of the Year echoed the sentiment of fans and online trolls when he named goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as a chief culprit in the loss.

Nigeria's goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye unfortunately allowed a 30 yard effort slip through his weak parry
“You expect when things go the wrong way that the goalkeeper might save the day but I thought he went a bit early to his right side and then it was difficult for him to adjust and make that save,” Okocha said on SuperSport.

He however did not blame the young goalkeeper fully. “It was a well taken shot there by the Tunisian and luckily for them that decided the game,”Okocha said.

Youssef Msakni (C) celebrates after scoring to give Tunisia a shock Africa Cup of Nations last-16 victory over Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday
Okocha surprised many when he also leaned into Torino fullback Ola Aina.

While the former Paris Saint Germain midfielder thinks Okoye should have saved the long-range shot, he thinks Aina should have fouled the Tunisia player before he took the shot.

“You buy a foul, do something, stop the momentum of the game and let your players recover, but he made it easier for them,” Okocha said.

Aina might have also believed he was to blame for the loss, as he was visibly inconsolable after the match.

Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong comforting Ola Aina.
The Super Eagles must now turn their focus to their World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana in March.

