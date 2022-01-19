AFCON 2021: How should Nigeria line up against Guinea-Bissau?

While Nigeria might a gotten a boost thanks to Chidozie Awaiem's return from injury, players such as Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye should rest on the day. But who would interim manager Austin Eguavoen be expected to call upon?

Predicted Formation: 4-1-3-2

Francis Uzoho

First choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye should be given time to rest ahead of Nigeria's round of 16 clashes, with Uzoho coming into the fray. The 23-year-old has been the main man for AC Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Conference League, manning the goal in four of Omonia's six group games.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Tyronne Ebuehi

As a replacement for Ola Aina at right-back, versatile Tyronne Ebuehi should step up. The full-back is quick and loves to assist in the attack, but can also track back in time to play his part as a defender.

William Troost-Ekong

Eguavoen should look to try out a new pairing of Ekong and Chidozie Awaziem in the Guinea-Bissau game. Having been paired with Kenneth Omeruo in Nigeria's last group win over Egypt and Guinea-Bissau, Troost-Ekong will hope that his new defence partnership will be as solid as the previous.

Chidozie Awaziem

Having returned from an ankle injury, Awaziem's fitness should be tested against the Bissau-Guineans in Nigeria's final group game. A backup option to the Troost-Ekong - Omeruo partnership, Awaziem will be expected to live up to the billing defensively as the Super Eagles hope to, unlike in the Sudan game, keep a clean sheet.

Instagram

Jamilu Collins

Paderborn's left-back Collins will likely be called into action when Nigeria take on the Djurtus. Replacing Zaidu Sanusi, who has been very impressive for the Super Eagles in the victories over Egypt and Sudan, Collins will be tasked with taking the level of production from left-back a notch higher.

Chidera Ejuke

Eguavoen will hope that Ejuke will be unselfish if he deploys him in Nigeria's game against Guinea-Bissau. The CSKA Moscow man should take the place of Samuel Chukwueze on the right side of the midfield.

Frank Onyeka

Wilfred Ndidi might be one of the Super Eagles players to always play for the entire 90 minutes of every game, but against Guinea-Bissau with nothing to lose Frank Onyeka should step in.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Kelechi Nwakali

Nwakali should feature against Guinea-Bissau as Eguavoen will opt for accommodating more midfielders in Nigeria's final Group C encounter. The change in the midfield will also be a plan to come up with another match strategy should Nigeria need it.

Ahmed Musa (captain)

Musa should come in to replace the very impressive Moses Simon on the left side of the midfield. Leading Nigeria on the day, Eguavoen will hope that like Simon, his speed will be a weapon for the Super Eagles to they look to make it three wins in three.

Pulse Nigeria

Alex Iwobi

Iwobi should come in as a support system for the isolated Peter Olayinka in the attack. His impressive display in Nigeria's previous game against Sudan will be needed on the day as he fills in the roles of both Kelechi Iheanacho and Joe Aribo.

Peter Olayinka