AFCON 2021: How Nigeria should line up against Sudan

While Nigeria's team pre-game news already hints at possible replacements for a squad that was formidable against the Pharaohs of Egypt, how would Eguavoen look to shake his departments up?

Predicted Formation: 4-4-2 (wide)

GOALKEEPER

Maduka Okoye

Okoye was given very little to do by the Egyptians in Nigeria's opener. The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper however came up once against Egypt's superstar Mohamed Salah in a 1-on-1 situation, stopping the weak shot with his left leg. Barring any surprise changes, Eguavoen should entrust him with the role against Sudan.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

DEFENDERS

Tyronne Ebuehi

According to team news, Ebuehi has been one of the most impressive defenders in training. Given his ability to assist in attack and track back in time to play his part as a defender, Eguavoen would look to put this asset on display against Sudan in the place of Zaidu Sanusi.

William Troost-Ekong (captain)

Troost-Ekong had a fine display against the Egyptians in the first game. Although considered error-prone in defence, his fine barricade with Kenneth Omeruo was strong enough to withstand every Egyptian attack. Eguavoen would rely on this wall again against Sudan although with the possibility of a different approach - a higher line. Troost-Ekong will be Nigeria's captain on the day.

Kenneth Omeruo

Barring health challenges, Omeruo should start in central defence alongside Troost-Ekong. His ball-winning performances, and shielding off Mohamed Salah set him off as one of Nigeria's best players on the day. However, having been stretchered off due to an injury, there's a likelihood of not seeing him against Sudan. Likelihood because, according to the team news, he might be in good shape now.

Twitter

Ola Aina

Aina showed a fine level of awareness, playing as a fullback for Nigeria against Egypt. As a player who plays on both ends of the defence, Eguavoen should entrust him with the role once again, but on the left fullback position due to Ebuehi's inclusion, having displayed so excellently the last time out in the opposite position.

MIDFIELDERS

Samuel Chukwueze

While Chukwueze might have been the Super Eagles' worst member of the starting XI against Egypt, given his potentials and ability to shine brightly on his best day, Eguavoen should give him a second chance against Sudan. However, a repeat in poor performance should lead him to give way for a substitute, probably Chidera Ejuke or Henry Onyekuru, much earlier than he did in the last game.

Wilfred Ndidi

According to match statistics, Ndidi made the most ball recoveries by any player in the first round of games at the AFCON, something which should not come as a surprise for anyone who knows the Leicester City man. Playing without the defensive midfielder against Sudan could end in a possible disaster for Nigeria, and that is a risk Eguavoen is not ready to take any time soon.

Joe Aribo

Aribo gave one of the best performances he has given in a Nigerian shirt in the win over the Pharaohs. Sitting in the midfield with Ndidi, his passes served as a spark into pushing forward for the Super Eagles. Despite being unlucky with a couple of his attempts chances at goal, his headed assist towards Kelechi Iheanacho was good enough to be converted into a goal. He should maintain his role with Ndidi in the middle of the park.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Moses Simon

Simon was Nigeria's most brilliant player in the attack in the last game. His dribbles on the left flank, pace, and technique helped the Super Eagles maintain a front foot for most parts of the 90 minutes. Although his crosses seemed poor, it was one of them that led to Nigeria scoring in the first half. He should maintain his position against Sudan.

FORWARDS

Kelechi Iheanacho

A fine left-footed half-volley for a goal in the 30th minute of the game against Egypt was not just a defining moment for Iheanacho, but for Nigeria. Something Nigeria's coach would hope can happen again against Sudan. Playing a second striker meant Iheanacho would not just set up Taiwo Awoniyi on certain occasions, but also work in hand with the midfield once on the attack. The Leicester forward pulled off his role brilliantly, winning the man-of-the-match award. He would be expected to take it a notch higher against Sudan.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Taiwo Awoniyi