AFCON 2021: Eguavoen praises Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar

Speaking to reporters at the post-match press conference, Eguavoen revealed that he never gave up on the young forward.

"I kept talking to him, he is a player that has played for Roma and now he's in Spain [still] scoring goals and the first two games he couldn't find his feet for whatever reason

"However I think he has performed well and we started him today to see how he would react and I think he did very well," Eguavoen said.

Umar opened the scoring with a neat tap-in from a Kelechi Iheanacho cross in the 56th minute. That proved to be his last contribution to the game as Peter Olayinka came on to replace him barely a minute after.

Going into the round of 16 Umar's goal would do a lot for his confidence.