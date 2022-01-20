AFCON 2021: Group D review

With Sudan and Guinea-Bissau now confirmed for elimination after failing a record a single win, we review all the events from Group D.

Best Game: Nigeria 3-1 Sudan

Nigeria and Sudan produced the highest-scoring game in a Group D that recorded only nine goals from six matches.

AFP

The Super Eagles, who went into the game unbeaten in their last four outings, started strongly, recording their first goal as early as the third minute with Samuel Chukwueze scoring the tournament's fastest goal.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon would add two more on either side of half-time before Walieldin Khidir reduced the deficit late in the second half from the penalty spot.

Best Player: Moses Simon

Nigeria's Simon was impressive to watch in all three games the Super Eagles won in Group D. The Nantes midfielder was not only responsible for starting the buildup to Nigeria's goal against Egypt but was also on the scoresheet and assisted another when Nigeria defeated Sudan.

Despite featuring for just 38 minutes against Guinea-Bissau, Simon also struck the crossbar, an attempt at goal which ended up in the net after William Troost-Ekong pounced on the rebound.

Pulse Nigeria

Top Scorer: Various

Group D recorded nine goals, all of which came from nine different players from three teams: Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Simon, Sadiq Umar, William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Waliedin Khidir (Sudan), Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt)

Most Controversial Game: Guinea Bissau 0-1 Egypt

A lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) consultation played a part in Guinea-Bissau losing 1-0 to Egypt in their second group game. The ruling adjudged that their goalscorer Mama Balde had fouled Egypt's Omar Kamal before he struck beautifully past Mohamed El Shenawy in goal.

AP

The equalizing goal, which could have been easily voted the goal of the tournament, got chalked off, subjecting Guinea-Bissau to what seemed like an undeserved 1-0 defeat against the Egyptians.

Most Disappointing Team: Guinea-Bissau