AFCON 2021: Group D review

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

With Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations now concluded, here is a round-up of all the action from the six games.

Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates after Egypt scored against Sudan
Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates after Egypt scored against Sudan

Nigeria reigned supreme in Group D as they rounded off the Group Stage with a maximum of nine points following wins over Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau. The Pharaohs, on the other hand, did not let the opening day defeat to Nigeria discourage them from grabbing their own wins over the Bissau-Guineans and the Sudanese.

Recommended articles

With Sudan and Guinea-Bissau now confirmed for elimination after failing a record a single win, we review all the events from Group D.

Nigeria and Sudan produced the highest-scoring game in a Group D that recorded only nine goals from six matches.

Samuel Chukwueze (L) set Nigeria on their way to a comfortable win over Sudan
Samuel Chukwueze (L) set Nigeria on their way to a comfortable win over Sudan AFP

The Super Eagles, who went into the game unbeaten in their last four outings, started strongly, recording their first goal as early as the third minute with Samuel Chukwueze scoring the tournament's fastest goal.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon would add two more on either side of half-time before Walieldin Khidir reduced the deficit late in the second half from the penalty spot.

Nigeria's Simon was impressive to watch in all three games the Super Eagles won in Group D. The Nantes midfielder was not only responsible for starting the buildup to Nigeria's goal against Egypt but was also on the scoresheet and assisted another when Nigeria defeated Sudan.

Despite featuring for just 38 minutes against Guinea-Bissau, Simon also struck the crossbar, an attempt at goal which ended up in the net after William Troost-Ekong pounced on the rebound.

Moses Simon was named by CAF as the man-of-the-match for Nigeria vs Sudan
Moses Simon was named by CAF as the man-of-the-match for Nigeria vs Sudan Pulse Nigeria

Group D recorded nine goals, all of which came from nine different players from three teams: Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Simon, Sadiq Umar, William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Waliedin Khidir (Sudan), Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt)

A lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) consultation played a part in Guinea-Bissau losing 1-0 to Egypt in their second group game. The ruling adjudged that their goalscorer Mama Balde had fouled Egypt's Omar Kamal before he struck beautifully past Mohamed El Shenawy in goal.

Mohamed Salah scored Egypt's winner in the game against Guinea-Bissau
Mohamed Salah scored Egypt's winner in the game against Guinea-Bissau AP

The equalizing goal, which could have been easily voted the goal of the tournament, got chalked off, subjecting Guinea-Bissau to what seemed like an undeserved 1-0 defeat against the Egyptians.

While Guinea-Bissau might have ended with just a point like third-placed Sudan, the Djurtus were, however, a more disappointing side. They were the only team in Group D who failed to record a goal across all three matches. In fairness, they did score a beautiful goal against Egypt, but sadly, it did not count.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan congratulates Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan congratulates Super Eagles

Nigeria 2-0 Guinea-Bissau: Ajayi solid, Simon dazzles, Sadiq frustrates – Super Eagles Player Ratings

Nigeria 2-0 Guinea-Bissau: Ajayi solid, Simon dazzles, Sadiq frustrates – Super Eagles Player Ratings

AFCON 2021: Group D review

AFCON 2021: Group D review

AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Group D wrapped with Nigeria as winners, Egypt as runners-up

AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Group D wrapped with Nigeria as winners, Egypt as runners-up

AFCON 2021: Umar Sadiq is pissing his Super Eagles chance away

AFCON 2021: Umar Sadiq is pissing his Super Eagles chance away

AFCON2021: Super Eagles impress again; Iheanacho featured as Pulse of the Day

AFCON2021: Super Eagles impress again; Iheanacho featured as Pulse of the Day

Trending

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

AFCON 2021:'He would regret it'- Okocha criticises Super Eagles striker

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay-Okocha vs Cameroon in 2004

AFCON 2021: Umar Sadiq is pissing his Super Eagles chance away

Almeria Striker, Umar Sadiq

Who is Austino Milado? The man behind the ''Legendary" Super Eagles Gyration songs

The Super Eagles vibes to Austino Melado's gyration hit after their AFCON victory against Sudan on January 15