AFCON: 'I never doubted him' - former Super Eagles coach, Rohr praises Moses Simon

Simon, like many in the team, has stepped up his game during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The winger has been a handful for defenders so far and many have questioned where these performances were during Rohr's tenure in charge of the Eagles.

The Nantes of France winger was named man of the match in Nigeria’s second group game against Sudan where he bagged a goal and an assist.

Pulse Nigeria

Rohr told Canal Plus TV of how some people tried to axe Simon from the National team set up.

"When I was coach, a lot of people wanted me to drop him, but he is very important to my team

“He puts the team first and plays for all with ease. I love his attitude on the pitch and he’s a perfect gentleman off the pitch," the 68 year old German said.