AFCON: 'I never doubted him' - former Super Eagles coach, Rohr praises Moses Simon

Niyi Iyanda
Gernot Rohr has revealed that people wanted him to drop Nantes Winger Moses Simon.

German coach Gernot Rohr spent over five years in charge of Nigeria.
German coach Gernot Rohr spent over five years in charge of Nigeria.

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that some people did not want him to call up Moses Simon during his time in charge.

Simon, like many in the team, has stepped up his game during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The winger has been a handful for defenders so far and many have questioned where these performances were during Rohr's tenure in charge of the Eagles.

The Nantes of France winger was named man of the match in Nigeria’s second group game against Sudan where he bagged a goal and an assist.

Moses Simon with his man of the match award against Sudan
Moses Simon with his man of the match award against Sudan Pulse Nigeria

Rohr told Canal Plus TV of how some people tried to axe Simon from the National team set up.

"When I was coach, a lot of people wanted me to drop him, but he is very important to my team

“He puts the team first and plays for all with ease. I love his attitude on the pitch and he’s a perfect gentleman off the pitch," the 68 year old German said.

Rohr was sacked by the NFF in December 2021 and was subsequently replaced by Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen.

