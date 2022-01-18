Former Nigeria international Taribo West has praised the performance of the Super Eagles at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles great Taribo West pleased with Nigeria's showing in Cameroon
Former Inter Milan defender Taribo West believes the current Super Eagles attack is very good.
West made his case on Monday while speaking on Brilla FM.
“The team has a forward line that is on fire so the defenders just have to do their job.”
The former Super Eagles defender praised the current crop of defenders,“For me the defenders have been wonderful in the last two games", the former Inter Milan man said.
The partnership of Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Zaidu Sanusi has been resolute in Cameroon- only conceding one penalty from their opening games.
The Super Eagles will be in action against Guinea-Bissau in their final Group D game on Wednesday.
The Super Eagles have qualified from Group D with a game to spare, while Guinea-Bissau need to win to have any hope of making the next round.