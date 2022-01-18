AFCON 2021: Super Eagles great Taribo West pleased with Nigeria's showing in Cameroon

West made his case on Monday while speaking on Brilla FM.

“The team has a forward line that is on fire so the defenders just have to do their job.”

thenewsguru

The former Super Eagles defender praised the current crop of defenders,“For me the defenders have been wonderful in the last two games", the former Inter Milan man said.

The partnership of Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Zaidu Sanusi has been resolute in Cameroon- only conceding one penalty from their opening games.

The Super Eagles will be in action against Guinea-Bissau in their final Group D game on Wednesday.