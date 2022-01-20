AFCON 2021: Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan congratulates Super Eagles

Jonathan made a tweet just after the full-time whistle blew in the victory over Guinea-Bissau.

He commended the Super Eagles for qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament. He urged them to sustain the momentum at the ongoing AFCON2021.

According to the former President, the Super Eagles should continue winning as they aim to lift the trophy.

In a tweet, Jonathan wrote: “Well done @NGSuperEagles for advancing to the knockout stage of #AFCON2021.

“This is a clear demonstration of the Nigerian resilient spirit. I wish them more victories in the games ahead and urge them to sustain this momentum as we aim for the ultimate prize. -GEJ”

The Super Eagles qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament after winning all their three Group D matches.

In what turned out to be a routine victory, the Super Eagles won courtesy of goals from Sadiq Umar and William Troost-Ekong.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen has praised his players, saying that nobody expected them to perform so well at the tournament.