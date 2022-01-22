AFCON 2021: Eguavoen named group stage best manager

The organisers took to their official Twitter page to announce in a tweet that read; "Augustine Eguavoen wins the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021’s Group Stage Best Manager Award!"

Eguavoen who was only appointed as Interim coach barely a month to the start of the competition also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Nigerians and the entire Super Eagles set-up.

The Super eagles soared into the knockout stages, winning all three of their group games.