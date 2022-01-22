AFCON 2021: Eguavoen named group stage best manager

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Augustine Eguavoen has been named as the best manager of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage.

austin eguavoen
austin eguavoen

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen the winner of the group stage best manager award following his team's performance in the competition so far.

Recommended articles

The organisers took to their official Twitter page to announce in a tweet that read; "Augustine Eguavoen wins the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021’s Group Stage Best Manager Award!"

twitter.com

Eguavoen who was only appointed as Interim coach barely a month to the start of the competition also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Nigerians and the entire Super Eagles set-up.

twitter.com

The Super eagles soared into the knockout stages, winning all three of their group games.

The Super Eagles will, in their Round of 16 contest, face Tunisia on Sunday

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Best XI of the Group Stage

AFCON 2021: Best XI of the Group Stage

AFCON 2021: Worst XI of the Group Stage

AFCON 2021: Worst XI of the Group Stage

AFCON 2021: 'I think they can handle the pressure'- Gernot Rohr backs Super Eagles as favourites

AFCON 2021: 'I think they can handle the pressure'- Gernot Rohr backs Super Eagles as favourites

Balogun returns in resounding Rangers victory

Balogun returns in resounding Rangers victory

AFCON 2021: Eguavoen named group stage best manager

AFCON 2021: Eguavoen named group stage best manager

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles coach Eguavoen reacts to winning manager award

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles coach Eguavoen reacts to winning manager award

Trending

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

AFCON 2021: Umar Sadiq is pissing his Super Eagles chance away

Almeria Striker, Umar Sadiq

AFCON 2021:'He would regret it'- Okocha criticises Super Eagles striker

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay-Okocha vs Cameroon in 2004

AFCON 2021: I want to win a trophy for my country - Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze (L) set Nigeria on their way to a comfortable win over Sudan