'Corruption. 15 billion for what?': Former Super Eagles striker Emenike cries foul over NFF budget

Earlier in the week, NFF president, Amaju Pinnick stated that the federation would need the said amount to execute both the ongoing AFCON and the World Cup in Qatar.

ece-auto-gen

Remember that Nigeria's spot in Qatar is not guaranteed yet and the Super Eagles will still have to go through the play-offs.

Due to this amongst other issues, the news of the budget has been met with skepticism amongst both fans and former players.

Pulse Ghana

One of those to react was Emenike. The former Super Eagles striker took to his personal Instagram page to express his opinion on the issue.

In the caption of his now deleted post, Emenike said, "Corruption. 15 billion for what?"

Emmanuel Emenike official Instagram/ Emenike_9

In 2013, Emenike was part of the Super Eagles team that won the AFCON title in South Africa, which was Nigeria third.