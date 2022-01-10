'Corruption. 15 billion for what?': Former Super Eagles striker Emenike cries foul over NFF budget

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Former Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Emenike has questioned the integrity of the NFF.

AFCON 2021: Emenike cries foul over NFF budget for tournament
AFCON 2021: Emenike cries foul over NFF budget for tournament

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has questioned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) about its N15B demand to execute the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

Earlier in the week, NFF president, Amaju Pinnick stated that the federation would need the said amount to execute both the ongoing AFCON and the World Cup in Qatar.

AFCON 2013 winner, Emmanuel Emenike does not believe the NFF need N15b
AFCON 2013 winner, Emmanuel Emenike does not believe the NFF need N15b ece-auto-gen

Remember that Nigeria's spot in Qatar is not guaranteed yet and the Super Eagles will still have to go through the play-offs.

Due to this amongst other issues, the news of the budget has been met with skepticism amongst both fans and former players.

NFF boss Pinnick says he needs N15B to execute two tournaments
NFF boss Pinnick says he needs N15B to execute two tournaments Pulse Ghana

One of those to react was Emenike. The former Super Eagles striker took to his personal Instagram page to express his opinion on the issue.

In the caption of his now deleted post, Emenike said, "Corruption. 15 billion for what?"

Emenike took to Instagram to question the budget
Emenike took to Instagram to question the budget Emmanuel Emenike official Instagram/ Emenike_9

In 2013, Emenike was part of the Super Eagles team that won the AFCON title in South Africa, which was Nigeria third.

His four goals proved crucial to Nigeria's progress through the tournament.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Plotting Nigeria’s path of least resistance

AFCON 2021: Plotting Nigeria’s path of least resistance

Knee injury puts Chiesa's season at risk, out of World Cup playoffs

Knee injury puts Chiesa's season at risk, out of World Cup playoffs

AFCON 2021: Taiwo Awoniyi ready to power Super Eagles in Cameroon

'They can't break us'- Novak Djokovic's father bemoans his son's detention

'Corruption. 15 billion for what?': Former Super Eagles striker Emenike cries foul over NFF budget

'Corruption. 15 billion for what?': Former Super Eagles striker Emenike cries foul over NFF budget

Mahrez warns Algeria to raise game for Cup of Nations title defence

Mahrez warns Algeria to raise game for Cup of Nations title defence

Trending

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: Profiling Nigeria’s 28-man squad to Cameroon

Super Eagles

Super Eagles Update: 25 Players, coaches jet out for Garoua, arrive without Ighalo & 2 others

The Eagles have landed in Cameroon for business.