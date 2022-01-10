Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has questioned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) about its N15B demand to execute the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
'Corruption. 15 billion for what?': Former Super Eagles striker Emenike cries foul over NFF budget
Former Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Emenike has questioned the integrity of the NFF.
Earlier in the week, NFF president, Amaju Pinnick stated that the federation would need the said amount to execute both the ongoing AFCON and the World Cup in Qatar.
Remember that Nigeria's spot in Qatar is not guaranteed yet and the Super Eagles will still have to go through the play-offs.
Due to this amongst other issues, the news of the budget has been met with skepticism amongst both fans and former players.
One of those to react was Emenike. The former Super Eagles striker took to his personal Instagram page to express his opinion on the issue.
In the caption of his now deleted post, Emenike said, "Corruption. 15 billion for what?"
In 2013, Emenike was part of the Super Eagles team that won the AFCON title in South Africa, which was Nigeria third.
His four goals proved crucial to Nigeria's progress through the tournament.